Today Monday December 2 starts the Climate Summit 2019 in Madrid. So it's a good time to know what is the Paris Agreement, and what did the countries that sasaplanded it commit to.

What is the Paris Agreement?

In December of the year 2015, in the Conference of the Parties (COP21) in ParisAfter two decades of negotiations, a total of 195 countries pledged to limit global warming at 2 ° C with respect to the pre-industrial era. To do this, they agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through adaptation, resilience and mitigation. This treaty was baptized as the Paris Agreement.

Scientific studies determine that if CO2 emissions into the atmosphere continue at the current rate, the temperatures they will continue to rise, and could exceed the threshold of 2ºC compared to the pre-industrial temperature. This implies that the world will be much hotter, sea level will rise and conditions will be increasingly extreme.

With the Paris Agreement, all countries that sasaplanded the agreement presented an individual program on the measures to be implemented to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Unlike the Kyoto Protocol, this agreement is not binding, so that each country can change its program depending on the internal situation. Therefore, there are no penalties for not complying with the provisions.

After the sasaplanding of the Paris Agreement in 2015, in 2017 the UN declared that it was insufficient to reduce CO2 emissions and prevent global warming. Madrid now hosts the last Climate Summit of the United Nations Organization before the implementation of the commitments of the Paris Agreement.