Tomorrow, Monday, December 2, 2019, the Climate Summit starts in Madrid, which will last until December 13, 2019. 25,000 guests from different countries will attend, in addition to Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist. Do you want to know what is the Kyoto Protocol? We tell you everything below.

Kyoto Protocol: the keys

The Kyoto Protocol is an agreement that was sasaplanded on December 11, 1997. A firm agreement whereby a total of 180 countries around the world pledged to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, the main cause of the change climate. The condition for the implementation of the measures adopted was to be sasaplanded by at least 55 states whose CO2 emissions they will add at least 55% of the total of developed countries. This happened on February 16, 2005, after the sasaplanding of Russia.

However, there were two notable absences. On the one hand, the United States, the most polluting country in the world. And, on the other hand, Australia. In the Kyoto Protocol A total of 141 countries pledged to reduce CO2 emissions by 5.2% between 2008-2012. Already in 2019 it can be affirmed that Spain is one of the countries that most breaches the agreements reached.

The activities to which the agreement requires the emission reduction They are the following: calcination of metallic minerals, cement manufacturing, electricity generation, hydrocarbon refining, steel production, paper, glass and coal manufacturing, and production of ceramic products.

The Protocol is very relevant as it is the only international mechanism to combat climate change and reduce its impacts. It is an instrument that is part of the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).