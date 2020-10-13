Cliffhanger for ONE PIECE 945: Luffy in front of the new lethal challenge imposed by Hyogoro

Luffy has been training hard and for a long time with Haki, particularly in the two years of timeskip under Rayleigh’s watchful eye. He has improved his own Haki of observation, that of armor and that of the conquering king. But continuing with his journey to One Piece, Luffy was forced to improve further.

Su Wanokuni experienced a new defeat at the hands of Kaido and, in order to become stronger, he decided to learn another version of the Haki of armor. The recent episodes of ONE PIECE have made us discover the ryou, a technique possessed by Hyogoro. The old man glimpsed Luffy’s new power up in episode 945 of the anime: the protagonist of ONE PIECE, cornered, managed to focus his concentration unknowingly to remove the lethal collars that he and Hyogoro wore around their necks.

Now that Big Mom is in jail and causing a ruckus, Hyogoro has decided to take Luffy to the limit forcing him to use the ryou again. In fact, the technique for now has only been activated in a life or death situation and not on command, therefore Hyogoro wants to return Luffy to that situation causing him to collide with Big Mom.

The protagonist of ONE PIECE will be put to the test and in ONE PIECE 946 we will know what will be the results, beneficial or otherwise, of the choice of the old Hyogoro.