Cliffhanger for Black Clover: the manga is about to introduce the mother of Asta

From the beginning of Black Clover, the protagonist Asta and his rival Yuno have been presented as orphans. Left in the care of Sister Lily, they grew up to become magical knights. But the latest stories in the manga have begun to alter this condition of the two boys.

Starting with Yuno, the mangaka Yuki Tabata revealed to us that the boy is a son of the nobility of the kingdom of Swords. A shocking revelation that was also shared publicly with the other captains.

But now it seems to be the Auction’s turn to discover their origins. The protagonist of Black Clover is facing the devil in his body thanks to a dark ritual evoked by Nacht. As Asta tries to convince the devil not to attack him and not fight, he lets himself go and reveals that he doesn’t think the devil is really bad like the others he meets.

This upsets the devil who thinks back on a past event, where a woman with light hair and a face similar to Asta’s seems to have said the exact same things. For this reason the new theories on this last cartoon lead us to think that Black Clover just introduced Asta’s mother. Will the hypothesis be confirmed in the next chapter?