Cliff Bleszinski wants to return to Gears of War as a consultant

February 6, 2020
Today we have learned that Rod Fergusson, head of the Coalition studio and developer in the franchise Gears of War From his birth, he left the ship to begin a new professional stage in Blizzard as supervisor of everything related to the Diablo franchise.

When filling the gap left by the direct insurance that there will be many candidates in the study lists and Microsoft itself, one of them could be the founder of this license, since Cliff Bleszinski has made it clear on Twitter that he is still willing to Get back into action as a consultant.

"The offer to be a consultant in the Gears franchise is still standing, Microsoft. It is your turn. Rod had many of Lee Perry's ideas and mine unused waiting in the assembly hall", the creative told in his Twitter profile.

He kept saying "Even if I offered three pages with notes for Gears 6 I think the community would receive it with much love. There's one thing they didn't do and that I was dying to see in Gears of War 4".

It will be up to the current leaders of the franchise to consider Bleszinski's offer and assess whether it is convenient to have him again helping to carry out the franchise in the face of the new generation of consoles that will start this Christmas.

