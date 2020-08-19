Cleaning in Barcelona: the referents who can leave the club and the two historical ones who would enter into a barter for Lautaro Martínez

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lautaro Martínez continues to be a priority at FC Barcelona – REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo

Josep Maria Bartomeu's interview about the future of FC Barcelona after the humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich traveled the world. The president did not keep anything and, when asked about the non-transferable, gave a series of names that surprised more than one.

"Messi is the best player in history but there are other non-transferable. There are many young players. Ter Stegen, Lenglet, De Jong, Semedo, Dembélé, Griezmann ”, released the manager, who will leave his post in the next presidential elections, to Barca TV.

After naming that group of footballers, heThe local media made reference to the absence of several important names, who would already have the doors open to negotiate with another club.

“I don't want to speak ill of anyone. I want to praise the figure of the players who have made us the best club in the world. I congratulate you and now is the time to start saying goodbye to some of these players ", were the words of Bartomeu.

Piqué, Suárez and Arturo Vidal could be part of the club's transfer list- REUTERS / Waleed Ali

Luis Suárez, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busuquets, Jordi Alba, Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal are some of the names that conspicuously did not include in the list of non-transferable of which he spoke in the interview with the official channel of the club.

"The renovation will be as deep as necessary for the new project to be successful", assured the president culé, who not only raised the possibility of various referents leaving the institution, but also the arrival of others to reinforce the team.

Among them, one of the most resonant is the incorporation of Lautaro Martinez attack. The negotiations had different ups and downs throughout the season, until finally the president himself announced that they were on "stand by" until Inter's participation in the Europa League ends.

"Before restarting the League we spoke with Inter, but we stopped the negotiations a few weeks ago because the competitions were returning. They have the Europa League that they are playing and we will wait to see how the coach and the technical secretariat plan the future ”, he commented

Lautaro Martinez will play the final of the Europa League – REUTERS

The truth is that the Argentine is one of the priority objectives of the club, due to the high level he is showing at his age, 22, and that is why from Italy they assured that an important barter could be carried out so that finally The bull to wear a blaugrana in the next season.

Luis Suárez or Sergio Busquets would be the ones listed according to Calciomercato for the exchange, names that even before the elimination of the Champions League they were never on the table at the time of sitting down to negotiate with the Neroazurro team.

“The options are open and the solutions are all on the table. Some have already been discussed and others will be discussed when consensus is reached with the technical secretary and the coach. All the options are open ”, sentenced Bartomeu.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Messi-Koeman Summit: a secret meeting to define the future of the Argentine at Barcelona

The list of 8 players that Barcelona declared non-transferable with the arrival of Ronald Koeman

Toni Kroos confessed how Real Madrid experienced Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 defeat