Cle Bennett joins Marvel in a mysterious role in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

New faces appear for the filming of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After the revealing appearance of a poster announcing the return of Captain America, the expected series of Disney + He has announced his new sasaplanding. It's about the actor Cle bennett, who has joined the production of the series in a mysterious role.

As confirmed by the media The GWW, a group photo on Instagram shared in the actor's profile, confirmed this new sasaplanding. Bennet has participated in the Amazon series The tick Y The Man in the High Castle . Other of his works include The expanse , Reborn Heroes , Homeland Y Rookie blue . He also had a role in Jigsaw, a franchise delivery Saw .

Although Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed its sasaplanding or the character it will play, many fans that this will be Lemar Hoskins, also known as Battlestar. He was the fifth Bucky and first appeared in Captain America # 323 (1986) and is also the U.S. partner. Agent.

Hoskins became "Bucky" after the replacement of John walker (Wyatt Russel in the series) as the new Captain America, information that matches the recent comments on the character assuming that role in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Hoskins renamed himself Battlestar after learning that the term "Bucky" degrades African Americans.

Will we see a new Captain America with a new Bucky in the new Disney + series? It is still too early to affirm, but it is possible that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is preparing a series of important winks to comics to make fans see their favorite stories on television. His last trailer showed us some clues of everything that is to come.