 Clé Bennet would be Battlestar in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and possible rewriting by the Coronavirus

The Serie “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” It is still in the production phase, and that is why images of the series continue to arrive. In the last hours enough information has arrived from this first series of Marvel Studios and also the first one that will arrive at Disney +.

We start talking about a poster that comes from the shooting set that is pure John Walker's version of Captain America's version, alias U.S. Agent, which as we already knew, will put himself in the skin of Capi. The popular belief is that it is a government campaign to place it as the new Capi after an old Steve Rogers gave Hawk a shield in "Avengers: Endgame". Recall also that the spot issued from the Super Bowl seemed to show a shot on a soccer field of a public appearance of John Walker as Captain America. Of course, they do not hide their identity in the sense that it is still Steve Rogers, because in the poster they call him John Walker and add the message "Capi is back".

Alongside this, actor Sebastian Stan has published a image behind the cameras of the series in which we see him next to Anthony Mackie, where we appreciate some red boots possibly from the new look of Falcon; to Wyatt Russell, who also wears his suit as the new Captain America who will be John Walker, and above all we see actor Clé Bennett.

This image serves to confirm two things, one is that Clé Bennett ("Saw VIII", "Treed Murray", "The Tick") joins the cast of the series, something completely unknown so far. The other, and given the star that we see in his chest, which plays Battlestar, the companion of Capi de Walker in the comics. Recall that the possible appearance of Battlestar in the series was already rumored a few months ago.

Battlestar first appeared in the comic “Captain America # 323” in 1986. When Walker was introduced to the public in the comics as a new hero, Hoskins helped mount an attack along with two other individuals called the Bold Urban Commandos, aka the BUCkies. Eventually, Hoskins began working side by side with Walker as the new government-sponsored Bucky. After a series of events that led him to abandon Bucky's identity, and Battlestar was renamed with a new outfit.

In the midst of all this, insider Charles Murphy reports that the series would have received certain adjustments following the Coronavirus, the virus that is generating a certain alarm society among much of society in recent weeks. Recall that it was rumored that the main plot of the series would be a bioterrorist threat – in fact there was talk of an adaptation of the Madbomb plot of comics. Murphy says he has heard "a growing number of rumors" saying that Disney is going to rewrite the series and return to filming to change this plot that was going to be mainly in the first two episodes.

