Claudio Zupo, Pan American medalist, lost the battle against COVID-19; they denounce that he asked for help and they didn't listen to him

Claudio Zupo Gutiérrez was born in Hermosillo, Sonora (Photo: Special)

Former judoka and coach Claudio Zupo Gutiérrez passed away this Saturday at 35 years old because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), one day after your mother died for the same disease.

This was reported by the Sonora State Sports Commission (Codeson) through his Twitter account: " Rest in peace our partner Claudio Zupo, former Judo athlete. Condolences to his family ", wrote.

Zupo Gutiérrez won the silver medal by teams in the Central American and Caribbean Games of Cartagenia de Indias, Colombia, in 2006 and in that year the bronze at the Pan American Judo Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in the open category.

After his retirement from the tatami, the judoka served as coach in the Codeson, and later as high performance gym coordinator in Hermosillo, Sonora.

He asked for help and was not heard

However, the past July 15, the former athlete who competed in more than 100 kilograms, uploaded a video where he denounced that it was fired of the Sonora State Sports Commission after a decade, still knowing which was infected since July 12.

It is not fair to me that I have been working for Codeson for 10 years, and today that it is fortnight, today that they know that I am with COVID-19, locked in my house, I cannot leave and I cannot buy my medications; I have been run, it makes me vulgar and a lack of respect for myself as a person and as an athlete, who for many years I gave achievements and pride to Sonora "

It is worth mentioning that prior to his dismissal, they reduced the salary. Claudio planned to take legal actions against the body for fire him without justification, for failing to notify you 15 days in advance of the end of your work as required by law, also for not giving you a settlement and for removing him from his duties because of his illness.

Vanessa Zambotti also suffered from COVID-19 a few months ago (Image capture: Twitter / vanessazambotti)

As soon as he made his situation public, the national judo community called for solidarity with Claudio; among them the two-time paralympic champion Lenia Ruvalcaba, who asked to make deposits to his bank account, while getting a job to attend to his serious health situation.

For his part, Vanessa Zambotti, former judoca, Pan American champion 2007, and who also suffered from coronavirus, reported on their social networks the difficulties that his colleague faced after his dismissal, such as illiquidity for support fully to his mother in his treatment.

Also, Vanessa Zambotti disqualified to the dependency on their social networks, after they disclosed the death.

That little mother of Condesony of its director, first they run it and now that he died if very condolences … hypocritical pinchis

Claudio was a silver and bronze medalist in international championships in 2006 (Photo: Special)

This criticism was replicated by dozens of users; However, the Condeson denied the allegations and claimed to have supported him.

Claudio Zupo, was not fired, was still working in Codeson. It was through his video on social networks that this Commission became aware of his state of health, which allowed him to immediately provide medical care to him and his family

Some days ago Genaro Enriquez, director of the agency, indicated that Claudio's square was one of the 69 that they had to liquidate due to budget cuts because of the pandemic, but that they would stop their process so as not to leave it adrift.

In the family of the Mexican Olympic sport there have already been six infections: the pentathlete Mariana Arceo, the former judoka Vanessa Zambotti, the indoor volleyball coach Jorge Azair, a shortlisted national softball player, whose name was not released, in addition to the taekwondo coach Reinaldo Salazar and Zupo Gutierrez; the latter two died.

