Claudio Moneta: the 5 most iconic anime characters of the voice of Son Goku

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Italian voice actors are known to be particularly good and manage to assert themselves even in a period such as the current one where souls and many other products are enjoyed in the original language. Items like that of Claudio Moneta however they always manage to convince the public. Let's see some important roles of the new voice of Goku.

In addition to the saiyan that has come back to life with the midquel Dragon Ball Super and that saw the passage of the character to Moneta from the late Paolo Torrisi, Moneta distinguished himself for having lent himself to many first and second level roles between anime and video games.

One of the most famous and well-known roles of recent years is that of Kakashi Hatake, Naruto and Naruto ninja: Shippuden . The master of team 7 has the voice of Moneta since the first appearances on the Italian networks.

. The master of team 7 has the voice of Moneta since the first appearances on the Italian networks. Staying in the early 2000s, Moneta lent her voice to Maximillion Pegasus , one of Yu-Gi-Oh's first major enemies.

, one of Yu-Gi-Oh's first major enemies. In the same period his collaboration with the anime of Shaman King : here gave the voice to Amidamaru , the spirit that will immediately become inseparable with the protagonist Yoh Asakura.

: here gave the voice to , the spirit that will immediately become inseparable with the protagonist Yoh Asakura. Then there is Takenori Akagi , captain of the basketball club where the hooligan Hanamichi Sakuragi also plays. Claudio Moneta lent his voice to this character from Slam Dunk in the 90's.

, captain of the basketball club where the hooligan Hanamichi Sakuragi also plays. Claudio Moneta lent his voice to this character from in the 90's. Finally there is his contribution to the Dragon Ball universe: not only the Dragon Ball Super Goku, but it should also be remembered that it was the voice of the announcer of the martial arts tournament that has been shown several times in the various souls of the franchise, and of Zarbon.

Outside the anime, Moneta has voiced other important characters such as Haytam Kenway in the video game Assassin's Creed 3 but above all Barney Stinson of How I Met Your Mother, one of its historical roles.