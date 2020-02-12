Claudia Lizaldi reveals her experience when dating a married man

Share it:

The television host Claudia Lizaldi confesses that she lived the experience of having dated a man who was married and with it causes an impact among her followers on social networks.

Years ago, Claudia Lizaldi, originally from Mexico City, had a romantic relationship with a married man, she says in an interview with TVNotas magazine.

The romance that Claudia Lizaldi with that married man did not last long, since for different reasons it came to an end, but it remained in her life as an experience that left her learning.

The man would have confessed to Claudia that he had a wife and they were about to separate, but the divorce never happened and she chose to leave him.

They applied the one my ex-husband (Eamonn Sean) applied to the women he dated. This man told me: "I am wrong with my wife," I believed her and fell (laughs), but then I knew that she saw my face and that everything was fine with her partner. "

Claudia also told TVNotas that he was known from the aforementioned man from 15 years ago and fell in love with him, but after breaking their relationship, the friendship also ended.