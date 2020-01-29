Claudia Lizaldi compared to Andrea Legarreta by plane raffle

Share it:

Claudia Lizaldi became a trend for social networks because she agrees that the presidential plane will be raffled, because she believes that the action would help the country to grow in any aspect, so it was compared with Andrea Legarreta herself.

As if that were not enough, a statement by the host was also tweeted in networks, where she mentioned that the best way to think is to be out of the box, causing the laughter of Internet users who left with everything for their comment.

"I am going to tell you that it is brilliant, thinking outside the box is brilliant, because nobody is useful anymore, here what they are doing is thinking outside the box … And that can make a transformation not only in this country, in any situation"Claudia said in a gtu broadcast on YouTube.

"This looks like a simple Cuban cake but it is more prepared than Claudia Lizaldi", "Please friends get vaccinated before you end up saying painful sentences like Claudia Lizaldi's" were some of the comments Claudia received.

It is worth mentioning that Andrea Legarreta received several attacks a while ago when she thought about the increase in the dollar, so she did not have a good time, because in an interview she said that the teasing was constant.