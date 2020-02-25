Claudia de Icaza revealed love affair between Sergio Andrade and Pati Chapoy

Share it:

In 2004, journalist Claudia de Icaza published the book "Bitter seduction: the true story of Sergio Andrade and her little riding hoods", under the Ocean publishing house, where she revealed that the former music producer had an affair with Pati Chapoy. "I concretized to textually tell what Andrade wrote to me in an email and personally reiterated me in my visit to Papuda about romance," says the journalist.

Sergio Andrade allegedly told Claudia de Icaza via email that he was bothered by "hypocrisy, and although I stopped talking for many years because it is not gentleman to publish their relationships, this guy has been so liar, so criminal and so low in his attacks on we (Gloria Trevi and him) who deserve a bit of location to their attempts to appear as 'faithful, loyal woman and exemplary family mother'. "

Apparently Sergio Andrade specified that all the people around him at that time (1983-1984), "realized how passionate he was about me, how he looked for me, followed me, called me, celebrated and went with me to many places ".

We met at any point in the city and went to my house in Burgos, Cuernavaca, and we were returning late.

"We went out to eat at a discreet restaurant or she went to my office and even silly jokes were allowed, like, when passing through Tres Marías, saying 'oh, there will be the car of Álvaro (her husband) there, let me see', and he laughed, I was all fast, without letting go of my hand or neck while driving … I tried to avoid it, succumbed to temptation, and not because I had fallen in love, moreover, I never liked to get involved with married women , it bothered me a lot, but it happened. "

The journalist Claudia de Icaza wrote in her book, according to Sergio Andrade's email, what happened in the photocopier room of the Always on Sunday program between him and Pati Chapoy:

She arrived, closed the door, got close to me and said 'what do you give us Andrade? What do you give us that you bring us crazy?







