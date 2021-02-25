Classroom of the Elite light novels exceed 4.7 million copies

In the headline of the fourth volume of the light novels written by Shougo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose, Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e: 2-nensei-hen, which are the sequel to Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e (Classroom of the Elite), it was confirmed that the work has exceeded 4.7 million cumulative copies in circulation.

Kinugasa and Tomose began publishing the light novels through the publishing label MF Bunko J from the publisher Media Factory in May 2015. The publisher published a total of fourteen volumes (including intermediate ones: 4.5, 7.5 and 11.5). Subsequently, the sequel began publication in January 2020, with the fourth volume released on February 25 in Japan.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Lerche, under the direction of Seiji Kishi and scripts written by Aoi Akashiro, released in July 2017. To date there are no announcements about a second season.

Sinopsis de Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e (Classroom of the Elite)

From the outside, Koudo Ikusei High School looks like a utopia. The students enjoy great freedom, and yet it is among the best institutes in Japan. However, the reality is far from that. There are four classes, A through D in order of merit, and only the best ones receive benefits.

Kiyotaka Ayanokouji is a class D student, where the school sends its worst garbage. There he meets the unsociable Suzune Horikita, who is sure she was assigned there by mistake, and wants to climb the ranks to reach Class A, and the beautiful Kikyou Kushida, whose goal is to make as many friends as possible. Although the permanence in the school is eternal, the permanence in classes is not, and the students can use any method that they consider convenient to climb positions …

