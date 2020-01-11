Clash Royale presents the novelties of its Season 7: Lunar Festival

Share it:

As in other titles, the successful Clash Royale has its own season pass, known in the game as “Royale Pass" With it, we can acquire benefits and rewards unique in the game throughout the season. This month starts the Season 7: Lunar Festival and with it a great number of new features arrive to the game through an update that we will detail below.

What's new at Clash Royale on the occasion of Season 7: Lunar Festival?

The highlight of this new season is the arrival in the game of a new card: Fire Launcher. This is a common card that costs 3 Elixir and whose combat ability is based on firing fireworks that explode on impact, damage the target and what is behind. To unlock it we will have to complete a series of Special Challenges during the season or purchase it through a special chest in the store. On the other hand, the Fire Launcher will be a Trophy Path reward in the 5150 and 6450 Trophies, so we can put the batteries in this regard. We can also acquire a Powered Fire Launcher It will help boost our level of the king during the rest of the season.

As for other developments, Season 7 of Clash Royale brings with it a new Arena called the Peak of Tranquility, which is hidden among the clouds and will be a new battle scenario. On the other hand, the aforementioned Pass Royale will provide the following additions:

Appearance for lantern towers and Exclusive Reaction (only during Season 7)

(only during Season 7) 35 reward brands from Pass Royale to unblock: 6 lightning chests , 3 special Pass Royale lightning chests, 4 epic lightning chests, 4 change counters and 1 legendary chest .

to unblock: , 3 special Pass Royale lightning chests, 4 epic lightning chests, 4 change counters and . 35 free reward brands to unlock

Extra Gold (up to 40,000 gold)

