Clash of will in the new chapter of The Attack of the Giants. Annie vs Mikasa

The attack of the Giants continues its race towards the conclusion, in the direction of that tragic ending that seems, each chapter that passes, unraveling more and more before our eyes. Right now, from the premises, it would seem that whatever end you decide to follow, it will be a bitter end, capable of upsetting completely.

The reasons for this are manifold. Because if Eren really destroyed everything, however it would be only a half victory. If Eren died for hand of his friends, it would be a real tragedy. And if, as many theorize, Eren in the end turns out to be the real good of the situation, the one who put on such a plane only to become the enemy for whom the world would have reconciled and he would have found a balance, we would all remain with a bitter taste and, let's face it, a deep sadness in the heart.

We do not know, and we cannot know, which of the three endings is more plausible, it is certain that if we had to choose one we would say that the third is the one stronger emotionally and maybe even what it would do most justice to a character like Eren who with the development of the plot has acquired three-dimensionality and a disarming depth.

Just in these days the new chapter of The attack of the Giants, an intense chapter, which saw the army of Marley join with the survivors of the Exploration Corps. Alliance not easy, but that everyone is forcing themselves to carry out precisely to stop the greatest threat at the moment and that most terrifies the world: Eren freaked out and the immense power of Giant Founder that owns.

Precisely on the notes of this scenario the first contrasts between the two factions were born, especially between two important figures: Mikasa and Annie. The disagreement between the two arises when the group begins to discuss the implementation of a plan for stop Eren. On one side are Mikasa and Armin who would like to try to talk to his friend and make him think, on the other hand Annie who warns the two that they must also be ready to kill him if necessary. And this is where Mikasa categorically rejects the idea. In fact, she warns Annie that if she really wants to resort to such a solution, before going to Eren she will have to go over her body.

What do you think of this diatribe. You're on Mikasa's or Annie's side. And what do you think of Eren's real plan? Let us know below in the comments.

Attack on Titan 127: the end is approaching but obstacles increase.