Clash of Clans revenues are growing again: thanks to the "Fortnite model"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Clash of Clans it is one of the most popular mobile titles ever, yet for some time the earnings generated by the game had been affected by a drastic drop. Supercell however, it announced for the first time since 2015 a turnaround, and the game has finally returned to growth.

In fact, revenues have suddenly increased, thanks to the introduction of the Gold Pass, a sort of subscription similar to the Battle Pass introduced by Fortnite. Thanks to the new business model, the total earnings of Clash of Clans in 2019 they amounted to 727 million dollars, for a growth of 27% compared to the previous year.

As said, it was from 2015 that the earnings of the game had been steadily decreasing, but since the arrival of the Gold Pass it was understood that things would change. Introduced in April, user spending had already grown 58% the following month, and in the first week after the Gold Pass release, earnings had seen a sparkling 145% increase over the same period a year earlier.

In short, that of Fortnite and that of passes in general, still seems to be a more than valid business model. Clash of Clans was released in the now distant 2012, and in 2019 he was responsible for 42% of the total earnings of the Supercell developers. Since launch, it has spawned for the company well 6.4 billion dollars earned.