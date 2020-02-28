 Clark Kent, He-Man, Power Rangers, Deathstroke and more at the Mole Convention 2020 in Mexico City

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Throughout the world, every year superhero fans have the opportunity to gather in various conventions to enjoy what they like so much, to acquire all kinds of collectibles and to be able to live closely with personalities belonging to the film industries, television, video games and, of course, comics. These meetings always become great geek celebrations that are exciting for the activities and special guests included in their programming and one of them will take place soon in Mexico City, we refer to La Mole Convention 2020.

With 51 editions to his credit and one more to be done, La mole It has established itself as the most important event in Latin America; on this occasion, it will take place during the days March 13, 14 and 15 at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City with local and international talent to please geek entertainment and pop culture addicts, and whose details were recently revealed in a press conference held in Mexico. Multiple sales and exhibition stands will be divided into the areas of Artist Alley, Workshops Area, Gaming Alley, Media Alley, Cosplay Alley, Unboxing Pavillion, Foodtrucks Zone, Cartoon Madness Circuit, Toonlandya and Indie Revolution.

Among the guests who will be present during the three days of activities, we find personalities that will undoubtedly have many make long lines to interact with them in some way. In the cases of actors and actresses whom we have seen in film and television, they will be Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor), John Glover (Lionel luthor) Y Erica Durance (Lois lane) from Smallville; Dolph lundgren, remembered by many like the He-man of the movie Masters of the Universe; Austin St. John, David Yost, Steve Cardenas Y Walter Jones, original members of the series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers; Y Manu Bennettthe very same Deathstroke (Slade wilson) of the Arrowverse.

Other guests that also stand out are Michael Biehn, who gave life to the character of Kyle Reese in Terminator; Felix Chair, the Cousin That in The Addams Family; Y Doug Jones, famous for giving life on two occasions on the big screen to Abe Sapien from Hellboy. In the same way, in the section of writers and artists of invited comics stand out the cartoonists Glenn fabry (legendary carrier of Helllblazer Y Preacher), Mark bagley (co-creator of Carnage), Adi Granov (Iron Man: Extremis), Darick robertson (co-creator of The boys) Y Steve McNiven (Civil war, Wolverine: Old Man Logan); next to the writers David Michelinie (co-creator of Venom, Carnage Y Taskmaster) Y Jim Starlin (creator of Thanos and author of Infinity Gauntlet).

In the Alley Gaming, presentations of exclusive launches, brand activations and contests for all attendees will be held. A room will be dedicated to Bandai Namco Holdings Mexico, which will come with new experiences, card games, gaming area, trivia challenge, photo opportunities, collection products and a huge special event dedicated to the 35 years of the popular animated series Dragon ball. Cosplay Alley will be an area in which the public will live with more than 50 celebrities of the cosplay, among which stand out Holly wolf (Canada), Helly valentine (Russia), Elizabeth Rage (United States) and Giu Hellsing (Brazil).

On the other hand, for those who are always connected to the internet, Media Alley will focus on the highlights of the world of digital YouTube communication with representatives such as Mad Hunter, The League of Super Cuates, The Zero Zone and Movie Box, among many others who will live with fans during the three days of convention.

So if you live or will be in Mexico City in March, it’s worth visiting La Mole Convention. You can learn more details about the convention on their official website.