         'Clarice': Rebecca Breeds takes over from Jodie Foster in the television sequel to 'Silence of the Lambs'

The actress Rebecca Breeds, ('The originals' and 'Little liars'), will be the new Clarice Starling in 'Clarice', the prequel series of 'The Silence of the Lambs' that will follow the FBI agent after the events of the novel that Thomas Harris He wrote in 1988. Jodie Foster immortalized the character in the film, in a role that earned him the second Oscar for Best Actress of his career.

Set in 1993, one year after the events of 'The silence of the lambs', the series will be a deep dive into Clarice Starling's untold personal story as he returns to the streets to chase serial killers and sexual maniacs, while navigating the high-risk political world of Washington, DC. Bright and vulnerable, his bravery gives him an inner light that attracts monsters and crazy towards her.

Its complex psychological composition comes from a difficult childhood, and its momentum comes from its need to escape of the burden of family secrets that have pursued her throughout her life. Breeds assumes the role that became famous for Foster's performance after having gone through Julianne Moore in the sequel to Ridley Scott 'Hannibal'(2001).

It is assumed that it develops ten years after the events of 'Silence', so the series should have no problem being in the universe and the official timeline and Hannibal Lecter's character is not expected Be part of the series. It is a co-production between MGM and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret hideout, with a script and executive production of the usual Alex Kurtzman Y Jenny Lumet.