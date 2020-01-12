Clarice is the sequel to The Silence of the Lambs produced by the CBS

Share it:

Clarice is the new CBS police series based on the famous Thomas Harris book character, Clarice Starling. Your story will be based on the events that occurred after The silence of the lambs as a sequel.

Harris wrote a sequel to the book called Hannibal which became a movie in 2001. In the movie, Anthony Hopkins repeated his role as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, while Julianne Moore assumed the position of Clarice, of Jodie Foster. CBS Clarice will not be based on Hannibal (the book) and, by deadline, will be established in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling, when she returns to the field to chase serial killers and sexual predators while navigating the high-risk political world of Washington, DC.

Clarice will be written and produced by Alex Kurtzman (Fringe, Sleepy Hollow, Star Trek) and Jenny Lumet (The Mummy of 2017). "

"After more than 20 years of silence, we have the privilege of giving voice to one of the most enduring heroes in the United States: Clarice Starling," said Kurtzman and Lumet. “Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even when her personal history remained in the dark. But his is the story we need today: his fight, his resistance, his victory. His time is now and forever. ”

The news is a big disappointment for fans of the NBC Hannibal series, as dispel doubts about the character's return in a fourth season based on The silence of the lambs.

