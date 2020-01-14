'Clarice' is the new CBS series

Share it:

While many fans are waiting for the 'Hannibal' series to return, it seems that CBS has seen 'The silence of the lambs' a great source of inspiration, because he reports Deadline, the chain is developing 'Clarice', a series that will mix drama and thriller based on the famous character of the Thomas Harris novel. 'Clarice' takes place in 1993, a year after the events of 'The Silence of the Lambs', and will mean a deeper immersion in the personal history (for now unknown) of Clarice Starling, all while returning to work to chase serial killers and sexual predators while navigating the high-risk political world of Washington, DC.

As the media recalls, Clarice grew up in West Virginia until she was 10, when her father, a police officer, was shot dead. She moved to her uncle's farm in Montana, where she ended up escaping to an orphanage. After college, he applied to enter the FBI academy. This character was embodied by Jodie Foster in the 1991 film, role for which won the Oscar for Best Actress.

The project has been written and produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. At the moment only the pilot episode has been given the green light, but they will fight to get the series forward. "After more than 20 years of silence, we have the privilege of giving voice to one of the most lasting heroines in the United States: Clarice Starling," said Kurtzman and Lumet. "Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even when her personal history remained in the dark. But his is the story we need today: his struggle, his resistance, his victory. His time is now and forever." .

'Clarice' is produced by MGM, which owns the rights, together with CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout.