Clarice Has Protagonist – The Silence of the Lambs Series

Rebecca Breeds has been chosen to embody Clarice Starling, the protagonist of ‘Clarice’, Series that prepares CBS as a direct sequel to ‘The silence of the lambs’(Jonathan Demme, 1991).

It will be the third representation of the character after the work of Jodie Foster in the original film (role for which he won the Oscar), and the return of the agent in the least celebrated ‘Hannibal’(Ridley Scott, 2001), in which it was Julianne Moore the one in charge of the task.

Rebecca Breeds It is a habitual of the North American series. Her fans have been able to follow her in titles like ‘Blue water high’,‘Home and Away’,‘The originals' Y 'Little Liars’.

"After more than twenty years of silence, we have the privilege of giving voice to one of the most lasting heroines in the United States: Clarice Starling”They pointed Alex Kurtzman Y Jenny Lumet, screenwriters and producers of the project. "Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even when her personal history remained in the dark. But his is the story we need today: his struggle, his resistance, his victory. His time is now and forever"

The series will take us until 1993, one year after the events in ‘The silence of the lambs’, And will show us how Agent Starling continues to pursue murderers and rapists while adapting to the complex political world of Washington.

After the wonderful ‘Hannibal' from NBC, Are we facing a new project with a future based on the characters of Thomas Harris?