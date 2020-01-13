         'Clarice': a new sequel to 'The Silence of the Lambs' will arrive on television by Alex Kurtzman

Share it:

CBS has just confirmed the launch of 'Clarice', a television criminal drama based on the famous character created by Thomas Harris, Clarice Sterling, protagonist of 'The Silence of the Lambs'. The project arrives written and produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

After the lambs

The chain will record the pilot before a decision is made on the order of the series, but a writers room has already been created, and there is much enthusiasm for the title, premise and auguries of social networks. Needless to say, the main character of 'Clarice' will be one of the most desired roles for an actress in this season of pilots.

'Clarice' takes place in 1993, one year after the events of 'The Silence of the Lambs'. The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial killers and sexual predators as she travels through the high-risk political world of Washington.

"After more than 20 years of silence, we have the privilege of giving voice to one of the most remembered heroes of the United States: Clarice Starling, "said Kurtzman and Lumet." Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even when her personal history remained hidden. But his is the story we need today: his fight, his resistance, his victory. His time is now and forever. "

As originally intended by the character's creator, Clarice grew up in West Virginia until she was 10, when his father, a police officer, was shot dead. Then he moved to his uncle's farm in Montana, to escape and end up in an orphanage. After college, he will present himself to the FBI.

The novel was published in 1988, and the film adaptation came shortly after directed by Jonathan Demme and starring Jodie Foster in the role. He swept the main categories of Academy Awards, including Best Movie and Best Actress for Foster.

The actress refused to repeat the role in 'Hannibal' based on the 1999 Harris novel, which was set 10 years later. Julianne Moore assumed the role of character in the film directed by Ridley Scott.