Clara Lago and her message to Dani Rovira after saying that she has cancer

Just yesterday, it was Dani Rovira himself who announced the news through his official Instagram account: "I have been diagnosed for a week, although I had been dragging a certain amount of fatigue and discomfort for months. If I decide to make this public it is because, for good and bad, I am a public figure. And before the circus of speculations begins and sensationalism in certain press and on social networks, I prefer to be the main source of information. I have cancer. He already has a name and surname: HODGKIN'S LYMPHOMA "With these sincere and direct words, the actor clarified the illness he suffers to avoid unwanted news.

Immediately messages of affection began to reach him through this social network of friends, colleagues and well-known characters. But without a doubt, the most special words for Dani were yet to come. his "companion for life" As he affectionately calls her, he has wanted to encourage her and all his affection using the same social network as he And so also take the opportunity to thank all the people who support them in these hard times that, unfortunately, they are having to live.

"Friend, teacher, traveling companion and soul … I have no doubt that if life has put this learning on the road it is because you can do it and it will only make you bigger and wiser than you already are .

It is an honor to be able to accompany you, now and always, because the "labels" go through the arc of triumph when what you feel is so fucking unconditional.

If there is something that for me, in these 30 springs that I have, gives meaning to life, to our existence, it is to experience LOVE, in capital letters, without pretense, limits or conditions. And I already tell you that you have mine.

THANK YOU, from the bottom of my heart, to everyone for the messages of support we are receiving. Energy travels far and far, and I am confident that will do its part as well. ", have been Clara's words for Dani.

The couple began their relationship in 2013 after working together on the movie 'Eight Basque Surnames'. Last year they experienced a brief breakup during which they maintained friendship and their work at the Ochotumbao Foundation. In February they gave each other a second chance. They are united by their love and respect for animals, both follow a vegan diet and are passionate about sports. Together they face this fight in which we wish them all the luck in the world.