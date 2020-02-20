Entertainment

Claire Denis' new project with Robert Pattinson

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Robert Pattinson Claire Denis

Nicholas HuntGetty Images

Claire Denis Y Robert Pattinson They already collaborated together on the space drama 'High Life', and now they will have the opportunity to coincide with the next feature film by the French filmmaker, which will be called 'The Stars at Noon'.

According to Deadline, A24 has acquired the distribution rights in the United States of the new film. The project will bring together Pattinson, who is preparing 'The Batman' with Margaret Qualley. The script of 'The Stars at Noon' is being adapted from the novel of Denis johnson of 1986 by Denis herself, Read mysius alreadyndrew Litvack.

The story takes place during the Nicaraguan Revolution in 1984. Pattinson will play a mysterious English businessman who meets an American journalist who reports on the situation. The two will live a passionate romance while a web of lies and conspiracies will force them to try to escape the country.

READ:  The anime Ascendance of a Bookworm is shown in a teaser flanked by various information

'High Life' raised more than 2 million dollars worldwide. Curiosa Films is producing this new work of the actor and the director with the aim of filming the project at the end of this year, which possibly makes us have the premiere throughout 2021.

For Pattinson, 'The Stars at Noon' will mark a return to independent dramas after having been busy with two superprojects: 'Tenet', under the orders of Christopher Nolan and 'The Batman', who directs Matt reeves. This new production will be released in theaters June 25, 2021. 'Tenet' instead, starring Pattinson alongside John David Washington, will come next July 17th.

'The stars at noon' will not be A24's first Pattinson project: in addition to 'High Life', he has also done 'The lighthouse' or 'Good Time'.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.