Claire Danes Refused Starring Titanic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There was a period of time in which our memory of the great classic 'Titanic' could have turned out differently. And it is that in all those mythical scenes in which we saw Kate Winslet we could have seen Claire Danes.

Danes was offered the role; however, the actress who a year before had starred alongside Leonardo Dicaprio 'Romeo and Juliet' decided to refuse to become the Rose that James Cameron was preparing for 1997. This has been revealed in the podcast Armchair Expert, where he told that there was "a strong interest" in joining the film. "But honestly, I had just done the romantic classic with Leo in Mexico (Romeo and Julietat), where they were going to shoot too Titanic, and I just didn't see it, "said Danes.

The actress has also revealed that at that time she and DiCaprio shared manager and that the two faced a certain conflict when deciding whether take what looked like roles that "change life." De DiCaprio remembers that "I wasn't sure, but he said: 'Fuck, I have to do this.' I think I really wasn't ready for that." And is that the actor had doubts about whether to accept the role, although as Paul Rudd recently recalled, it was the now Marvel actor who gave him the final push.

And in the end, it was Leonardo DiCaprio who imposed himself on other actors who also wanted the role, such as Chris O’Donnell or Matthew McConaughey. And went Kate Winslet chosen among other names like Gwyneth Paltrow or Gabrielle Anwar.

What would have happened if Danes had said yes? We will always have the doubt. However, the actress claims not to regret having missed the opportunity. "I remember how after the movie was released he (Leonardo) jumped into another stratosphere," says Danes. "I went to the premiere of 'The man in the iron mask' and when he entered the room everyone looked at him. It was a little scary. I did not want that. Zero regrets".