Civilization VI, free at Epic Games Store, reveals what the following could be

New Thursday. And that means that people are aware of the Epic Games Store. This week there may be no errors on the servers or the collapse of the web, but the game that comes to replace GTA V as a free title is not exactly a small thing. Nothing more and nothing less than Civilization VI. Logically in its standard version.

Although perhaps the most interesting thing is not the game itself, but the confirmation that the leaks from last week could be true. Indeed, those who talked about what would be those mysterious games that Epic would give away in the coming weeks. It was said that after GTA V Civilization VI itself would arrive, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and finally Ark Survival Evolved. Now, see what we have seen, we can practically take it for granted.

In any case, while we wait for the official confirmation of the next one, which should be the Borderlands collection, remember that Civilization VI can be obtained for free from today (already available) and until next Thursday, May 28, 2020. The last in Arriving would be the Ark, which would appear free on June 4, 2020.

In addition, with all of them the same thing will happen: that if we acquire them for free, they will become ours forever. You already know that the only thing you need in these cases is to have an Epic account. Once you have it, doing the process is quick, simple and which can be done with the browser, without even installing the launcher.

As for Civilization VI, this is a game that offers new ways to interact with your world, expand your empire on the map, advance your culture, and compete against the best leaders in history to build a civilization that stands the test of time… If you are lovers of the saga you will know it well.

Otherwise, keep in mind that it is one of the best-rated strategy and management games in recent years. If you want to know more details about it, we recommend you take a look at the analysis that we published at the time.