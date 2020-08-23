City of Angles canceled series with Natalie Dormer

Share it:

After the dive into the Gothic-Victorian dimension given to us by Eva Green, Penny Dreadful is back with a new starring season Natalie Dormer, which however seems not to have convinced the producers and the public, so much so that Showtime has just announced the cancellation of the series.

For the Goddess of death interpreted by Dormer there will therefore be no new adventures, this is the press release of the broadcaster:

“Showtime has decided to do not renew Penny Dreadful: City of Angels for a second season. We would like to thank the executive producers John Logan e Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project. “

The series is set at the turn of the 30s and 40s and against the backdrop of important economic, social and political issues and in a short time would have transformed the face of the United States. In addition to the Dormer the cast included Daniel Zovatto, Nathan Lane, Michael Gladis, Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood e Ethan Peck, in addition to the special appearance of Rory Kinnear, interpreter of the Frankenstein monster in the original Penny Dreadful, who, however, plays a new character.

In the series, broadcast from April to June on the channel Showtime, Dormer faced one of the toughest and most challenging challenges of her acting career, coming to play four different characters in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. To find out more, we refer you to the dreamlike trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels