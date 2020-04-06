City fines Walker for sex party in full coronavirus quarantine

He Manchester City will impose on Kyle walker a fine of 250,000 pounds sterling (about 285,000 euros) for bypassing the guidelines of the British authorities regarding quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis, as reported on Monday The Mirror.

The media ensures that this penalty is slightly more than double the player's weekly salary. The footballer organized a party of a sexual nature for which he had to publicly apologize through social networks. It so happens that a few days earlier he had made a appeal to fans to stay home and take the strain off the UK public health system (NHS).

But The Sun This weekend uncovered the party of Walker and a friend with two prostitutes. The newspaper provided the testimony of one of them, who related her experience: "On the one hand, Kyle is inviting strangers to your home to have sex, and on the other, advises everyone to be careful and safe. He is a hypocrite and puts people at risk. "

"I want to take this opportunity to publicly apologize for the decisions I made last week. I understand my position as a professional footballer and what it entails as an example of behavior, "said Kyle Walker after this information was released.