Citizens will propose that the pool includes matches of the women's league

The Citizens parliamentary group intends to present a non-law proposal in Congress so that all pool tickets include matches of the Women's First Division, as he moved this Thursday to the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE).

Citizens communicated this initiative to the union within the round of contacts that it carries out with the political representatives to address the situation of the collective agreement for the players, after the dialogue already maintained with representatives of the Socialist and Popular groups.

As reported by the AFE, the political group also communicated its proposal so that a part of the money that goes to the councils is dedicated to financing women's football at a training level.