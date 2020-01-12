Cities Skylines and photorealism: a video shows a metropolis that has been in development for 16 months

Share it:

From August 2018 to December 2019, the youtuber Strictoaster ventured into the development of a metropolis of Cities Skylines to be able to discover the limits of the management and simulation masterpiece of Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive.

In the video that concludes his streaming series focused on creation of the fictitious city of Nydal, the author of this experiment showed the incredible results achieved in 16 months spent as administrator of the metropolis.

Almost as in GTA 5's RolePlay Mod, the youtuber remained faithful to his assignment and avoided managing the city of Nydal by letting go of an uncontrolled expansion: most of the time taken by Strictoaster was therefore spent in making happy the inhabitants of its digital microcosm, trying to meet the growing needs of a community eager to transform its village into a modern city. Hence the difficulties encountered by the youtuber in giving life to this metropolis on the edge of photorealism, and not only from an exquisitely graphic point of view.

To the constant improvement work carried out by Colossal Order, and to the goodness of the video game which, in all respects, can be considered as thespiritual heir of the Sim City series, we have dedicated this special on the evolution of Cities Skylines between DLC mods and expansions.