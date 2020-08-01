Sports

Ciro Immobile won the Golden Boot without playing: this was the season of the scorer who beat Cristiano and Lewandowski

August 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
Ciro Immobile won the Golden Boot of the 2019/20 season (REUTERS)
How Maurizio Sarri did not summon Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus-Roma on the last day of the A series, the title of top scorer in Europe's leagues fell into the hands of Ciro Immobile. The striker of the Lazio has won the Golden Boot in a totally atypical way, in a very strange season due to the interruption of the pandemic of the coronavirus, beating great gunners like himself Christian or Robert Lewandowski.

The Portuguese star has agreed with his coach to be ruled out for the closing of the tournament in Italy and to put all his energy into the next match August 7th before him Olympique Lyon of the Champions League. Being the only rival of Immobile to take away the title of capocannoniere and the Golden Boot, both prizes will remain in the hands of the gunner of 30 years what sum 35 goals in 36 games of the Italian league and you can extend your registration.

The podium was completed Lewandowski, which scored 34 goals with Bayern in the Bundesliga, and CR7, Who did 31 goals this season.

Ciro Immobile is Italy's top scorer and winner of the 2019/20 Golden Boot with 36 goals in Serie A this season (REUTERS)
Ciro Immobile, who debuted professionally in Juve and had unsuccessful steps through the Borussia Dortmund and the Sevilla FC, he has been playing for four seasons Lazio and in this course he managed to set the best record of his entire career. And this Saturday against Napoli, if he scores a double, he can beat the historical record of goals in a Serie A season (36), which has belonged to the Argentinean since 2016 Gonzalo Higuain.

READ:  "I will not fail them on the pitch, nor outside": Renato Ibarra will have his second chance in Liga MX with Atlas

its sprint end of the season was very important to keep the prize: he made six goals – with a hat-trick against Hellas Verona– in the last four games, being that in the first six games after the resumption of soccer he had scored only twice. He also had an excellent streak at the end of last year, with 13 goals in nine games in October and November.

Lionel Messi was the winner of the last three Golden Boots (AFP)
It's the first Golden Boot that has been awarded to an Italian player since the award was won Francesco Totticaptain of the AS Roma, in the 2006/07 season. The last award winner had been Lionel Messi, who even kept the last three editions, but this season ended in fifth place with 25 goals, the same as Erling Haaland.

However, it is not the first time that Immobile becomes the season's top scorer in Italy. He has previously done it on two more occasions: the first was with the Torino in 2014 (22 points) and the next with the Lazio in 2018, tying with Mauro Icardi (29 points).

