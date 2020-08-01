Ciro Immobile, the Golden Booty who reached a record in Higuaín and who is lost by cars and video games

Share it:

Ciro Immobile got the Golden Booty of Europe (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

For twelve seasons, only two players had been able to cut the scoring streak of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in European football, Uruguayans Diego Forlan and Luis Suarez, but now the Italian from Lazio joined them Ciro Immobile, who stayed with him Golden Booty of Europe and he is quite a character in his country, a fan of car racing and video games.

The "laziales" assure that Immobile, 30, will remain in the team despite the growing rumors of possible shocking offers from the Newcastle, the new rich of the English Premier League, and the Barcelona, a city he traveled to for the day from Rome last week, but there is also talk of a strong proposal from his current team, and it is believed that he will accept it because of the close friendship he maintains with several colleagues and even with his coach, Simone Inzaghi.

Immobile is the third Italian player to win the Golden Booty in Europe after they won it Luca Toni in 2006 and Francesco Totti in 2007 and has 35 goals in 36 games, followed by the Polish Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich with 34 goals and Cristiano Ronaldo, who with Juventus converted 31. Except for Diego Forlán in the 2008/09 season and Luis Suárez in 2013/14 and in 2015/16, no one had been able to break the great dominance of Messi and CR7 in the Old Continent in more than a decade . In fourth place in the table of European scorers was Timo Werner, (playing for Leipzig although he has already been transferred to Chelsea) with 28 goals, and Messi was fifth with 25 (although he has 30 in all the official competitions of the season).

Immobile reached a historic brand this afternoon against Nápoli. He scored the goal of his team in the 2-1 defeat against the whole of the Italian south, and thus reached 36 goals in the Serie A season. In this way, he equaled the record that was in the hands of Gonzalo Higuain since the 2015/16 competition and reached record of so many in the Italian league in the same season.

The striker finished the season in Serie A with 36 goals (REUTERS / Ciro De Luca)

Immobile, who has an older brother (Luigi) was born in the town of Annunziata Tower, near Naples (February 20, 1990), and began as a footballer in the lower divisions of the club in his city, the "Torre Annunziata 88", and although he tried to go to more traditional teams, he was not accepted even in the Parma not in the Salernitana, than they rejected him for his short stature, although he already stood out in tournaments of his category and was tempted by the Empoli when he was only 12 years old, but his parents (Antonio and Michela) did not accept because they considered that he was too small to be away from home.

It was then to Sorrento and there he used to play with older footballers than him because in his category he was notably superior to the rest. In the 2007/08 season he managed to score 30 goals but especially a double against Torino made the scouts of the Juventus they were interested in hiring him and he went to the "Vechia Signora" when he was 18 years old. Before long, he was the author of two other goals in the final of the renowned Viareggio youth tournament.

His debut in the First Juventus came on March 14, 2009 against the Bologna, entering nothing less than Alessandro del Piero. However, as would happen several times later, it would be difficult for him to stabilize in the first team and in 2010 he was loaned to the Siena, then for another six months at Grosseto and in the 2011/12 season the Pescara, who played in Serie B. When it seemed that his career was going to fall was the moment when his explosion as a scorer occurred. In that team he also played as a midfielder Marco Verrati (today at PSG) and the coach was the renowned Czech Zdének Zeman. He was the scorer of the tournament and they promoted to Serie A and that earned him the contract of the Genoa, who bought half of his pass, in 2012/13, but it did not turn out what was expected and then he went on loan to the Torino, where it worked again and ended up being the top scorer in Serie A where it was very well used by the DT Gianpiero Ventura.

The very good performance in Torino gave him an international poster and was required by the Borussia Dortrmund of Jürgen Klopp for the 2014/15 season, although he never managed to adapt to the Bundesliga but neither to the country, to the point that he experienced a strange situation when a neighbor reported him to the police because he was found cutting the grass in his garden being Sunday morning, holy day for the Germans.

Immobile cut Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's streak (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

He was already a character in Italy. He had been part of the italian team that he had no luck and did not pass the first phase in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and also images of an interview he gave in 2015 for a Spanish media in which he tried to speak the language but no one understood what he was saying, in the year that played, without standing out, in Seville.

In 2016, he returned to Calcio to play in the Torino, but the great explosion occurred half a year later, when it reached the Lazio for the 2016/17 season. He became the great figure and he won the 2017 and 2019 Italian Super Cups and the 2019 Italy Cup, as well as being the team's top scorer.

In the Italian team, he started from youth. He was European Under-21 runner-up in Israel 2013, and after having participated in the 2014 World Cup led by Cesare Prandelli, he was called up again for the Eurocopa de Francia in 2016, in which he reached the quarterfinals, and had to suffer the elimination of the 2018 World Cup in Russia when the "Azzurri" could not beat Sweden and were left out of a World Cup for the first time in a classification, again directed by Ventura.

In his career total scored 180 goals in 353 games, between clubs and the Italian team.

The footballer is a close friend of coach Simone Inzaghi (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

Immobile has been married to the influencer since 2014 Jessica Melena, with whom he has three children. Michela (7 years old), Giorgia (5) and Mattia (1). His wife, with whom he appears training many times at home, is very present on social networks, and in a humorous tone he often complains publicly that her husband is too much time hanging on video games and cars, to such an extent that during the time that the Coronavirus pandemic could not be played, he participated in the Virtual China Grand Prix along with several Formula One drivers.

They met when Immobile played for Pescara and the striker plays with the number 17 on his back because it is the number that corresponds to her birth date (July 17, 1990). In addition, he usually uses several tattoos that refer to his family.

With their DT Inzaghi they are so friends that they often go on vacation together with their families (such as Dubai and the Maldives), although the panic that Immobile has to planes, which is usually the cause of constant jokes from his colleagues in Lazio, especially the defender Francesco Acerbi.

Immobile is now living his best days as a goalscorer and is stripping the daisy from his future.

