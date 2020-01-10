Ciri will be the main protagonist in the second season of The Witcher

The Serie The Witcher Netflix will follow the path of the novels in its second season giving Ciri the prominence it deserves, not in vain is the key piece in this fantasy universe.

Lauren S. Hissrich, showrunner of the series, said that in the new episodes Ciri will have a much greater prominence now that she has met Geralt and that half the world goes after her.

"As expected from the saga, Ciri takes a lot of prominence in the second season. The whole world goes after her and must find a safe place with Geralt (and eventually with Yennefer). The problem is that they are two complete strangers. She doesn't know Geralt, doesn't see why she should trust him and doesn't like him making important decisions for her. Especially while still crying the loss of his grandmother in Cintra. Geralt, meanwhile, wants to protect Ciri but has no idea of ​​being a father and certainly does not know how to learn to be without interfering with his work".

The creative continued saying that there will be some comedy in the relationship that these two maintain in the new chapters. They will also show how little by little they end up becoming a family.

Source.