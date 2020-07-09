Ciri of The Witcher is the best female video game character for a survey

Share it:

According to a survey by the English retailer OnBuy that involved over 3,000 players, Ciri is the most appreciated hero of video games ever, even more loved than a pop icon like Lara Croft.

The famous archaeologist must settle for second place, with Princess Zelda completing the podium. Fourth place for the fierce Ellie from The Last Of Us while in fifth place we find Princess Peach. Clementine of Telltale's The Walking Dead occupies sixth place, followed by Elizabeth of BioShock Infinite, Cortana of Halo, Alyx of Half-Life and Tifa of Final Fantasy VII.

Best female video game characters

Ciri

Lara Croft

Princess Zelda

Ellie

Princess Peach

Clementine

Elizabeth

Cortana

Alyx Vance

Cheer Lockhart

Do you agree with this ranking or not? It is true that in recent years, thanks to the success of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt and the Netflix TV series, Ciri has become a very popular character and more and more cosplay inspired by her, moreover there is rumored of a possible role as a protagonist in the next game in the CD series Projekt RED, which should not be titled The Witcher 4.

Lara Croft continues to maintain good popularity as well Princess Zelda, with shares rising after the success of Breath of the Wild. Perhaps the last place of Tifa, one of the most iconic female characters of the Final Fantasy universe, is surprising.