Ciri in Cyberpunk 2077: an artist tries to imagine it in a concept art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You know, CD Projekt RED she used to insert numerous easter eggs in her games and many fans of the Polish software house are convinced that we will see some beautiful ones also in Cyberpunk 2077. In this regard, someone has tried to imagine what a Night City NPC might look like with a beautiful appearance Ciri.

The concept art was published on Reddit by the user mlmach6 and it is really well made: in the image we see the character we met in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with long white hair and a series of cybernetic grafts that make it perfect for the new CD Projekt RED game. Who knows if at the exit of the game, carefully exploring the editor of the protagonist V and spending some time inside it, someone will be able to create a character with similar features as seen in the image of mlmach6.

Before leaving you to this splendid concept art, we remind you that next June 25, 2020 the Night City Wire dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, event during which the title gameplay will be shown again. We will follow the event on Everyeye's Twitch channel and, immediately after closing, we will talk about the game in depth, since Francesco Fossetti had the opportunity to play Cyberpunk 2077 for 4 hours.