Ciri has a new costume and is ready to fight! Freya Allan’s photos

After the reveal of Geralt’s new look, Netflix is ​​ready to show us a renewed Ciri, ready to face her destiny in that of Kaer Morhen.

“He said goodbye sadly, on a violent night. Now this daughter of the Surprise prepares to fight“, the official account of The Witcher warns us, showing us two shots starring Freya Allan. Ciri has abandoned the noble blue overcoat that distinguished her during the first season and is now wearing clothes more suited to a budding fighter.

The new look, also thanks to an unequivocal hairstyle, can only remind us the appearance shown by the character in video games and there is no doubt that Geralt and the other witchers had some impact on her. It is likely that in the scenes in question he is right in the middle of his training, considering the snowy setting and the wooden sword.

The light leather armor will allow her to unleash lightning-fast and acrobatic attacks, so after some training we may see her on some mission hunting for monsters. During the first season we followed Ciri in her desperate search for Geralt, and her story arc ended with her meeting with the witcher. Now that she has definitively left behind her princess life, we will see her juggle with his new powers, between mysterious creatures and menacing human adversaries.

We also point out that in relation to the photos the account asks the question: “What will fate bring us tomorrow?“. Whether it’s a first teaser trailer? Or a release date? Other images showed us Ciri in a wooded setting, while the first details on the plot of The Witcher 2 were released.