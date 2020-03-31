Cinematographer for The Avengers joins Spider-Man 3

The sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home He still doesn't have a definite title, but he is still shaping his team. Seamus McGarvey, the cinematographer who worked on The Avengers with Joss Whedon, would now be on that team.
Spider-Man 3 will be directed again by Jon Watts with a script by Erik Sommars and Chris McKenna. It is the result of a reconciliation between Marvel and Sony after a breakup in which it seemed that Tom Holland's Spider-man was saying goodbye to UCM forever without being able to say his last word properly.
The film should start filming in July if it weren't for the fact that the entire film industry is frozen right now as they wait to see how the COVID-19 pandemic continues and what will be done in the coming months.
In summer everything should be calming down more or less easily, but at the moment there are no concrete plans for any known production since the virus is still uncontrolled in important regions.
