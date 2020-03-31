Cinematographer for The Avengers joins Spider-Man 3

Share it:

The sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home He still doesn't have a definite title, but he is still shaping his team. Seamus McGarvey, the cinematographer who worked on The Avengers with Joss Whedon, would now be on that team.

<img alt = " Following Spider-Man's return to UCM through an agreement between Sony and Marvel, Tom Holland will reprise his role as the Wall-Climber under the supervision of Marvel Studios. This movie will be released on McGarvey has also worked in this same position in films such as Nocturnal Animals, The Great Showman, Black Mirror and Bad Times at the Royale, so he has no shortage of travel. The cinematographer recently finished working with Whedon again on HBO's The Nerves series, where they tell the story of a group of Victorian women with unusual abilities and the mission to change the world.

Spider-Man 3 will be directed again by Jon Watts with a script by Erik Sommars and Chris McKenna. It is the result of a reconciliation between Marvel and Sony after a breakup in which it seemed that Tom Holland's Spider-man was saying goodbye to UCM forever without being able to say his last word properly.

The film should start filming in July if it weren't for the fact that the entire film industry is frozen right now as they wait to see how the COVID-19 pandemic continues and what will be done in the coming months.

In summer everything should be calming down more or less easily, but at the moment there are no concrete plans for any known production since the virus is still uncontrolled in important regions.

