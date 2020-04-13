‘Cinderella’, with Camila Cabello, already has a release date

Share it:

We recognize it, we love the movies of Disney. It is true that, although we have grown with them, it would be convenient now to analyze them with violet glasses and change some things, as was done with 'Beauty and the Beast' when Emma Watson starred it two years ago. Beyond that, we have a news for you: the new remake of the movie 'Cinderella', starring Camila Cabello, has a release date! According to People magazine, the expected film will be released next February 5, 2021, a date that would have been postponed due to the current coronavirus crisis that is also plaguing the culture industry.

Thus, the singer will give life to one of the most mythical princesses in cinema, although we should remember that this would be the second time that Cinderella was played by a flesh and blood actress: in 2015 the factory already released another remake with Lily James as the protagonist, which, by the way, is rated among the best movies live action Disney has done to date. Of course, as an additional incentive in this new version with Camila as the protagonist we can enjoy the great Billy Porter in the role of fairy godmother, an applauded decision that sent the garete the established gender roles.

We can't imagine a more inclusive reinvention of the classic!

As confirmed in its day The Hollywood Reporter, the director of the film will be Kay Cannon, and Camila, in addition to being the absolute protagonist, will also be part of the soundtrack. And it is that, thinking about it, it is quite obvious. Can you imagine a 'milestone' like 'My Oh My' fresh from the Cinderella soundtrack? We can't wait! Likewise, it was also commented at the time that the version of the classic Disney would bring with it an important and modernized update, something that already happened last year with the premiere of remake of ‘Aladdin’ … it seems that the factory of the mouse is putting the batteries!