Cillian Murphy tried to be Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The great star of 'Peaky Blinders', Cillian Murphy, could have risen to fame with a very different role: the face of Batman. It turns out that the actor who brings the gangster to life in the fiction of Netflix was first in the casting of the ribbon Christopher Nolan 'Batman Begins', back in 2003/2004 or when the character was chosen for the beginning of this trilogy in 2005 where in the end it was Christian bale the chosen one.

A few years have passed since then, but now the protagonist of the Birmingham family has wanted to talk about what that failed casting was like. It has been in Late Night with Seth Meyers where Murphy, speaking of his next appearance in the horror film 'A quiet place 2', has looked back in time to remember such a moment, and, incidentally, make public something that (practically) we all did not know. Because he even got to wear the suit from the DC hero of Val Kilmer:

"It was obvious that Christian Bale was going to be Batman. At the time it was clear, and in fact he is a magnificent Batman and Bruce Wayne. But yes, I think it was the suit of Val Kilmer, They let me try it and they had to adjust it a little bit. It is a rare thing. You put it on, put your hood on, and your voice drops. Drop a couple of octaves. You can't do Batman's voice without the (deep voice) 'Batman.' "

True, he got a role that was reserved for Bale, but Nolan included Murphy on the tape. The actor would end up playing the villain known as Scarecrow in the film, a role that he would repeat as a cameo in the sequels 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises'. However, now that we know this, we can't help but wonder how the trilogy of this Batman with the face of Cillian Murphy would have turned out. If Bale had not finally been available, would Murphy have been chosen? We will always have that doubt. What is clear is that for us it will always be the eternal and fucking Tommy Shelby, who, by the way, will return with the sixth season in, we believe, sometime in 2021.