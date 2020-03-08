Ciara, another artist who suspends concert for coronavirus

Share it:

NY.- The singer Ciara, winner of a Grammy, became the most recent artist to postpone a concert due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Ciara, who is waiting for a baby, was scheduled to present in Texas on March 19 during the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO, but announced on Saturday the show's postponement.

Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus in the United States and as a pregnant woman, my doctors have recommended that I restrict travel and congregations, ”Ciara said in a statement. "I am disappointed not to be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Fort Hood, Texas, and perform the wonderful show we had planned."

The grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO will take place in the summer and the concert will be rescheduled for later this year.

I call on everyone to diligently take measures to stay healthy and safe, ”said Ciara.

Ciara made his announcement a day after the organizers of Austin's South by Southwest said they had canceled their annual art and technology festival.

On Thursday, the Ultra festival of electronic music was officially postponed, initially scheduled for March 20-22 in Miami in which David Guetta, The Chainsmokers and other artists would participate.

Due to the coronavirus, Mariah Carey announced that she would postpone her concert scheduled for March in Honolulu for November.

Outside the United States, other shows were postponed or canceled:

Queen and Adam Lambert postponed the stopover in Paris on a tour; Maluma and Louis Tomlinson canceled their shows in Milan. In Asia, BTS, Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Khalid canceled or postponed their presentations.