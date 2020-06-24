Share it:

Chucho Ramírez accepted that Pumas is going through a difficult financial situation due to the COVID-19 epidemic (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

The economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic in Mexico is also affecting Mexican soccer. Although there are clubs that have taken measures to mitigate the financial problem, some live a complicated picture.

This is the case of Cougars of the UNAM, who see a complex situation even though the return to the courts is approaching. Jesús Ramírez, sports president of the club, He accepted that "it is a very cool issue", in an interview with ESPN.

He explained that Leopoldo Silva, the president of the Board of Trustees between the team and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, “breaks his head to see how to move this forward. "

The president of the Board of Trustees is in charge of solving the complex situation (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The former coach of the Mexican U-17 world champion team in 2005 explained that there is no defined situation with the salaries of the footballers. "Until now, obviously, there is a situation of deferring payment, but later I do not know," he said.

The administrative area is the one that is seeing this to see how we can work and get ahead of this problem.

He reiterated that Silva has been really concerned about the situation. Also, He assured that other clubs go through the same situation as the blue auria.

"What else would I like to continue in the same way, but we have all been beaten and what you have to do is adapt first to a new way of life and then to what you can offer, because how are you going to commit to something that you are not going to accomplish? ”, clarified Ramírez.

Ramírez recalled that to mediate the problem, you have to appeal to awareness with the other parties (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

He recalled that in order to mediate the problem, one must appeal to raising awareness with the other parties. "Here awareness is essential about the situation we live in. You go to any First or Ascent League club and it's the same problem ”, he pointed.

The manager clarified that they have an armed squad with the players from the last tournament and some young youth squads. However, He did not detail if there will be any reinforcement, but indicated that they have seen players of all positions and analyzed all the ways to hire them.

It should be noted that, in the midst of the suspension of Clausura 2020, several Liga MX clubs reported that they had reached agreements with their player rosters to defer a percentage of the payment of their salaries, while the health contingency passes.

Lawsuit with Pablo Barrera

Atlético de San Luis confirmed the arrival of the veteran university legend, Pablo Barrera (Photo: Omar Martínez / Cuartoscuro)

Some days ago, Atlético de San Luis confirmed the arrival of the veteran university legend, Pablo Barrera. However, it was speculated that the striker's departure was due to a financial issue.

"I did everything to stay in Pumas, I told them that I would drop 50% of my salary, nothing was wrong, I understand the situation. What I was asking for was two years and a third for objectives, "added the player in an interview with the newspaper. Brand.

For Jesús Ramírez, this situation should not have come to light. “When there is a talk it seems to me that it is private. Finally, he had already finished the contract ”, he said in the interview.

He assured that Barrera did have a renewal proposal, something that the footballer declined. "The interest of the club was clear and I think that these things cannot be talked about outside, they are negotiations that sometimes take place and others do not take place. He says his point of view and I have mine ”, he mentioned.

There were objectives to fulfill and if you fulfill them, to give everything, and if not, obviously it cannot be given. For us it is a closed topic and that it goes very well

