Chronos Before the Ashes è il prequel di Remnant From the Ashes: trailer per l’action RPG

After a positive reception, the universe of Remnant: From the Ashes returns to populate the videogame panorama: THQ Nordic has in fact announced an adventure that will be the prequel to the game.

It is about Chronos: Before the Ashes, a title that will abandon the third-person shooter structure to embrace the genre of Action RPG. The title first showed up in a teaser trailer, which you can view directly at the opening of this news. Chronos: Before the Ashes is based on the existing Chronos, a VR game, now adapted to be usable even without virtual reality.

In addition to the video, however, THQ Nordic also provided interesting details regarding the gameplay. The protagonist of the story is a young hero, determined to protect his home from an ancient evil and destined to explore a mysterious labyrinth, filled with puzzles and dangerous creatures. Death, always around the corner, will not, however, represent the end of the journey. Initially young and snappy, every time he dies The protagonist will age by a year, becoming wiser and more akin to the use of magic.

Chronos: Before the Ashes is expected on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC e Google Stadia, with simultaneous publication on all platforms set for December 1, 2020. While waiting for the release, on the pages of Everyeye you will find the review of Remnant: From the Ashes written by our Carmine Capobianco.