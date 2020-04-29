 Chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 76: The defeat of Morgan le Fay and the search for Leo Fitz

Share it:

We come to a point in history tangent to the UCM films that has raised much controversy. At the time, Jeph Loeb said that all series that premiered before Avengers: Endgame, unless there is no other way, they are located before the Click. Now, we know that at UCM, the click of Thanos is a before and after of the status quo, but as we analyze in this report, television series until before the start of Phase Four of UCM are part of a story tangential to the core main of the Universe: the movies. And something that Feige recently noticed, that for the first time there will be series that are part of the main plot of the universe. So how can you disappear halfway through your cast when your characters don't belong in that official narrative, but are supposed to when they belong to a larger universe?

Thanos' snap is a narrative and creative nightmare for Marvel TV series and it's understandable that they are looking for a way to avoid it and not limit their stories, whether viewers like it or not. The group (where I collaborate) that works hard on chronology, which I bring to you whenever I am given the time, has decided to continue with the chronological evidence without trying to force mentions or effects of certain events. We know perfectly well that the Runaways series begins at the end of the year 2017 and at some point in its second season it jumps to 2018, because in the last episodes of the first season there is talk of an event for the holidays (generally Christmas) and in the second season it is mentioned that the school is already in operation, that is to say after the brief winter holidays in the United States, the third season begins immediately after the end of the second, which dates back to mid-February, for subsequently having a temporary jump of 6 months, that is, taking us from February to August of this year, that is, August 2018, which would place the second half of season three of Runaways after the Click. And there is several evidences that we are in August due to dialogues and mentions that are given in the series (in the same series there is a letter that dates from August 2019, the year should be ignored, since if it were so the whole series would happen after the click, which has already been denied by Loeb). So the events of this season are set in August 2018, although it was not intended.

On the side of the first series of the UCM, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. T6 occurs more than a year after the end of season five, which has strong connections to "Infinity War," whatever the fans' position on the matter, that an alternate line was created in which the snap did not occur. , within the present canon of the series there is no indication that the agents are on a new timeline, they were pulled from their own timeline and then returned to it to avoid possible destruction of Earth. In T6 it is mentioned that it is 2019, and taking calculations on this we have that this adventure is located from June to July – using numbered days mentioned in the season by Enoch. Truthful facts that are canonical. Whether or not we are uncomfortable with this, there is no way to "fix" or try to shape and alter a timeline that has managed to stay stable. For example, if the canon of the "Venom" films and the next "Morbius" at UCM are confirmed, the symbiote tape presents chronological evidence from the month of October 2018 to April 2019, so these would be the dates we would use to put together the timeline.

I thank the reader for the understanding on this topic, so we will now continue with the account of events. We warn of spoilers.

2018

April

Day 10

The ship in which Enoch and the cryogenised Leo Fitz are traveling is destroyed by members of the Confederacy. (AoS6E1)

August

Day 23

The Runaways, minus Alex Wilder, and the PRIDE members who have been to the Dark Dimension decide to explore Los Angeles. (R3E6)

Nico Minoru attempts to use the Staff of One to save Alex from the Dark Dimension, but is unable to perform the spell.

The Runaways stroll the streets of Los Angeles realizing that everyone present is using Corvus technology phones, and they are totally distracted ignoring what is happening around them, as well as being aggressive if something happens to the phone. Max, a Corvus delivery man, explains to Gert, Chase Stein, Molly Hernandez and Karolina Dean that Wizard's new management wants to distribute cell phones to those who have lost everything and live on the streets, that is, street vendors, especially children.

Karolina and Hernandez search for Leslie Dean at the Gibborim Church, to realize that the Church has received several believers in recent months. Leslie tells her daughter, Karolina, that recent events have shown her that there are things in the Universe that Humans cannot control and need something to believe in.

Nico visits his mother Tina and tells her that he wants to return to the Dark Dimension, but his mother refuses, telling him that his plans are to rejoin the world that has continued to advance in his absence.

Robert Minoru and Morgan le Fay meet Nico at the Essex Hotel. Le Fay has taken over the Wizard Company and plans to create his army to conquer the world by mentally controlling the citizens of Los Angeles using Corvus technology.

Victor Stein and Stacey Yorkes go to a counseling group about people who have dealt with aliens, but people believe the story of both of them is untrue as they have no true evidence.

The Runaways realize that there is something wrong with Corvus.

At the ceremony, in which le Fay is named CEO of Wizard, Tina Minoru interrupts and beats le Fay, threatening to confront her for wanting to stay with her company and her husband. However, Le Fay reveals to him that he has a group of enchantresses ready to protect her. Tina tells her daughter not to give the Staff to le Fay.

Le Fay promises Nico that if he helps her, she will rescue Alex. Nico attends a magical ceremony, which involves the Darkhold, the spellbook Ghost Rider took to Hell a year ago.

Day 24

Morgan le Fay orders Nico to give him the Staff. (R3E7)

Nico discovers that his mother has been locked up, so he goes to rescue her.

The Runaways broadcast a video about the Corvus' damage, but Le Fay removes the revelation.

Nico and Tina plan to steal the Darkhold. Tina uses magic – which she studied in the past with other sorcerers – and breaks the spell that was on her husband, Robert, who decides to steal the Darkhold, but before this she uses her glasses that have technology to record what they see, so that the spell to access the Dark Dimension remains in the memory of the glasses. However, Robert is discovered by le Fay who murders him.

Nico has a spiritual funeral for his father and discovers that he managed to cast the Darkhold's spell before he died.

Gert, Stacey and Dale Yorkes, Victor and Chase Stein, and Karolina Dean are kidnapped by le Fay's enchantresses.

When Nico tries to access the Dark Dimension it causes an interdimensional disturbance that is felt by an individual related to this dimension. New Orleans Rangers Cloak / Tyrone Johnson and Dagger / Tandy Bowen teleport in front of Nico asking him for explanations of what he has tried to do.

Nico talks to the two watchers, Cloak acknowledges that the dimension of which he speaks is similar to the one he and Tandy visited the previous year: that of the Loa, unaware that it is another region within the same Dimension. (R3E8)

Janet Stein, whose conscience is living within Jonah's algorithm, communicates with Nico and informs him of the kidnapping of his friends. Cloak, Dagger, and Nico rescue Nico's friends, including members of PRIDE, but Cloak teleports the teens to the region of the Dark Dimension where Alex is located.

The adolescents begin to wander through the dimension, while Alex continues to experience constant hallucinations in which he is continually forced to release his true inner "I" and assassinate the manifestation of his mother. Wilder eventually assassinates this manifestation from his mother.

The mystical arts teacher Quinton tells teens that Fay is trying to unite the Earth plane with the Dark Dimension, and that he only needs the Staff to do it. Quinton is killed by the shadow manifestations of the dimension.

Day 25

The Runaways along with Cloak and Dagger fight the various demonstrations that appear before them, eventually managing to rescue Alex. However, when they are about to return to Earth, Dagger sees that Alex's hopes are to have power and control, seeing himself with the powers of all his friends. This time, probably to Cloak's abilities, the Runaways discover that they have been missing for eight hours. The Runaways decide to ignore Dagger's warnings, who leaves with Cloak to see if another part of the Angels has been affected by le Fay's magic.

Needing someone's essence to be able to cast the spell that makes way for the Dark Dimension, Fay kidnaps Molly, whom she tries to sacrifice.

PRIDE members find out about this and rescue Hernandez. PRIDE teams up with the Runaways and they begin to plan how to stop le Fay. (R3E9)

Alex, Chase, Victor and Janet begin to hack and disrupt the technology behind the Corvus. Tina comes up with a way to limit the powers with a circle of salt.

Knowing that Dean is invulnerable to Corvus mind control, Dale makes a serum based on Karolina's blood.

Day 26

* Tina creates the necessary salt for the spell, wasting several years of her life when performing the spell. Tina and Nico decide to use the Darkhold's spell to return Le Fay to the Dark Dimension. Tina reveals that Fay ordered Tina to steal the Staff from the place where she studied magic.

* Morgan le Fay arrives at the Hotel and confronts the Runaways, as a distraction, all except Nico offer eternal loyalty to the enchantress. When Janet disables Corvus phones, Fay loses some of the energy she has absorbed, and Karolina and Nico face her.

* PRIDE members are attacked by two enchantresses of le Fay. Alex and Chase murder them.

Gert and Molly are attacked by le Fay. A portion of the hotel's chandelier pierces Gert, causing him to bleed to death; however, Gert begins to distract le Fay, who does not realize that the circle has been completed, then Tina uses the Darkhold spell and Le Fay is transported to the Dark Dimension without any escape.

Gert passes away. The Runaways separate. Nico goes to train with a Master of the Mystic Arts, while Chase begins to study the laws of physics developed by the Gibborim to discover a way to travel back in time and save Gert, something he finally achieves on June 14, 2028. (R3E10)

2019

Morgan Stark is born, the daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts. (AE)

June

Day 26

Quake, Jemma Simmons, Piper and Davis attack a Confederate ship. The team, which is looking for Fitz, questions the crew about what happened to Fitz's ship, destroyed more than a year ago. (AoS6E1)

S.H.I.E.L.D., under the direction of Alphonso Mackenzie, begins to investigate various interdimensional phenomena that manifest on Earth. Men are traversing at different points from another part of the Universe using dimensional portals. The members who passed through the portals gather together and begin to discuss how to help Sarge reach Earth without problems.

Day 27