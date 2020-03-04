 Chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 68: The dimension of fear and a new team in Los Angeles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We enter the month of December of the year 2017 within the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a few months from the events of "Avenger: Infinity War". In this report we will see more of what happened to the agents after their return, while in Los Angeles, PRIDE's annual sacrifices cease to become a secret.

2017

December

5

Leo Fitz sends a D.W.A.R.F. to analyze the destruction of part of the base, seeing that a gap has been opened in time, which has left that area vulnerable to a new dimension. (AoS5E12)

Day 6 (Source)

Throughout the day, several spectra begin to manifest representing the fears of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Fitz decides to use the gravitonium that Deke Shaw uses on his anti-gravitational belt to be able to close the Fear dimension gap.

Coulson faints after an argument with Quake. Jemma Simmons reveals that after analyzing Coulson he has discovered that his tissue is dying. And that this necrotic tissue is slowly expanding throughout his body, indicating that the effects of Coulson's resurrection in 2012 are losing their effect. Coulson confesses that that was the deal he made with the Ghost Rider Revenge Spirit. Simmons announces that Coulson is dying and there is no cure for that.

Under Coulson's orders, Deke Shaw begins to look for all agents loyal to S.H.I.E.L.D. During his tour of the city, Shaw goes through a store that is selling several Avengers toys, specifically, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Thor and Hulk.

Coulson decides to close the gap in space time with the gravitonium. When he enters the room, a spirit of the dimension of Fear transforms into Mike Peterson and tries to make him believe that everything that has happened in recent years is nothing more than his imagination. And that remains in an operating table after Loki stabbed him five years ago. Coulson begins to fight against the mentions of "Peterson."

Shaw arrives at the Lighthouse with several agents loyal to S.H.I.E.L.D., including the real Deathlok. Deathlok enters to help Coulson, saving him from several manifested appearances of the dimension of Fear: Lash, Hive and the Vrellnexians. The gap is closed, although Fitz reports that it will not be forever.

In the presence of his friends, the wedding of Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons takes place.

Using his DNA samples, Hale realizes that Deke Shaw is somehow related to Fitz and Simmons, his grandparents.

Day 8

George Wilder informs his son that PRIDE will meet again tonight. (R1E1)

Karolina Dean and her father, Frank, attend a mass at the Gibborim Church.

Alex Wilder arrives at the Atlas Academy and feels disappointed that his old friends (Nico Minoru, Chase Stein, Karolina Dean, Gert Yorkes and Molly Hayes Hernandez) act among themselves as if they were strangers.

Tina Minoru uses the Staff of One.

Darius Davis, former colleague of George Wilder, begins to cause problems at the new construction site of PRIDE, so George is forced to threaten Davis's grandmother, so that he leaves the premises.

Molly's powers begin to manifest.

At night, PRIDE members meet to continue the sacrifices, but they feel uncomfortable that the teenagers they sacrifice are the same age as their children.

Alex finds a photo of when all his friends were together (before Amy's death) and sends them the photo. After a few minutes, everyone goes to Alex's house.

Destiny Gonzalez, the new PRIDE victim, is taken by Leslie Dean to the ritual room.

As they walk through the house, the teenagers open the passage that takes them to the ritual room, and witness Gonzalez's murder.

The group decides to act as if nothing had happened in front of their parents, but everyone agrees that they have to find out what happened.

Victor Stein realizes that the sacrifice has not worked properly, since Gonzalez is still alive. Frightened by this, Stein murders her and throws her body on the beach.

Day 9

Teenagers gather on the beach, and Karolina Dean reveals to her friends that she has received a message from Gonzalez, who says she is well and in London. The confused team decides to send Chase Stein to look for the capsule where Gonzalez's body was put on the night of the sacrifice. Nico Minoru decides to investigate his mother's magical staff, while Hernandez tries to convince them that there is a monster in the basement, one he saw last night, but they don't believe him. (R103)

Gert Yorkes and Chase investigate Victor Stein's laboratory, and find the dematerialization box, which is empty.

Alex Wilder's parents, having found a Hernandez latch, begin to discuss the possibility that she has seen the ritual.

Nico finds the Staff of One, which was stolen by his mother from a school of secret magic (RunawaysTemporada3). Nico manages to activate the staff with his DNA and causes it to start snowing.

Robert Minoru wants to start a formal relationship with his lover Janet Stein.

Gert and Chase go to the basement of the Yorkes house, believing that Gonzalez is the monster Hernandez saw last night, but they discover that it is a dinosaur genetically created by the Yorkes. Gert realizes that he has a telepathic bond with the dinosaur, because he calms down and obeys him.

WHiH Wolrd News reports that Destiny Gonzalez's body has been found lying on the beach. The news would also reach New Orleans. (C & D2E10)

Day 11

PRIDE decides to make a new sacrifice. (R1E4)

The Yorkes start looking for their dinosaur.

Nico Minoru finds the diary of his deceased sister, Amy, and after reading it argues that his sister could not have committed suicide – as reported by the police.

Leslie Dean tells PRIDE members that they should hurry to find a victim, because Jonah urgently needs it.

Gert and Karolina find a file called "Ultra" on Dean's laptop, and give it to Alex to decipher.

While they are at the police station to try to reactivate the investigation of Amy's death, Nico sees a policeman who was present the night his sister "committed suicide." Alex realizes that his parents must have contacts within the police and that it is not safe to communicate with them.

The dinosaur returns to the house of the Yorkes and Gert shows that he is able to give orders to the surprise of his parents, who confess that they have raised the dinosaur to take care of Gert and Molly.

Chase and Victor start working at the Fistigons.

Darius Davis kidnaps Alex. Davis wants to show Alex that his father is not a good man and that he has a dark past. Davis confesses that 18 years ago, he blamed himself for a crime his father committed in order to free him, and that George, in return, promised that he would take care of Davis's grandmother, which he did not do. Davis calls George and asks for a million dollars in exchange for his son. (R1E5)

Andre Compton, a Davis henchman, the same age as Alex, realizes that George has brought armed men to rescue his son. A shooting begins. To save his father, Alex shoots Compton.

Davis manages to take Alex, but his friends ambush him. Using the Staff of One and the Fistigons, the team manages to rescue Alex.

Alex reveals to them that Compton is missing and fears that they will sacrifice him. The teenagers go to the sacrificial room, but they don't find anyone, since their parents are making the sacrifice somewhere else.

In the sacrificial room, Stein finds a camera, Alex decides to trace the IP address to see where the footage is stored giving the Wizard company: directed by the Minoru.

Victor Stein shows him one of his ancient inventions: a machine that plays with the refraction of light to transmit messages or memories of a possible near future. Stein reveals to his son that he has a brain tumor.

The sacrifice has worked because Compton's vital energy has passed to Jonah.

Day 12

Having closed their personal chapters, Cloak and Dagger decide to travel to other states and help people they can. With the news given by Mayhem that they have found the body of a girl on the beach, Cloak and Dagger set out on their way with the intention of passing through Los Angeles. (C & D2E10)

Day 16

Alex decides to hack Wizard's servers during the gala at night. Tina Minoru tells Nico that the Staff has been designed (actually altered) to respond to the Minoru. (R106)

Werner von Strucker has a therapy session with his psychologist, who works for HYDRA. (AoS5E13)

Alex's parents visit their son in his room, but he ignores them. Among Alex's collectible figures we can see Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America.

The teenagers go to the gala with someone peculiar being their driver.

At the gala, Karolina and Chase realize that Karolina's powers allow her to fly. The team already knows about Karolina's powers, although they don't know their origin. Although in a world with several empowered individuals it does not cause them mystery either. Karolina realizes that the bracelet she wears inhibits her powers.

Alex manages to get the videos of the sacrifices.

Victor Stein faints from the tumor, but Jonah uses a bit of a mysterious serum to cure it, erasing every trace of it.

Day 17

Beginning

Phil Coulson tells Yo-Yo Rodríguez that Fitz is about to build prosthetic arms, but that he has to wait, since it costs to get spare parts.

Coulson launches a hint that they are still in Christmas time. Fitz tells him that the gap in space and time is likely to be reopened, so they need to get more Gravitonium.

Quake investigates what happened with Cybertek and the gravitonium, giving everyone who worked with the gravitonium dead in the last two years.

Alphonso Mackenzie meets an old friend, Caine, who has given the death certificates to Cybertek workers, and comments that his work was similar to Operation Paperclip (when Zola was recruited). Caine agrees to help the team.

Day 18

With the help of Caine, the team discovers that the last of the Gravitonium was stored in a ship called Principia, but that it disappeared.

Shaw and Fitz discover that the Principia did not sink, but that the gravitonium particles upon receiving the impact of lightning the charged elements raised to the Principia, since it is in the sky.

The agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. They arrive at the Principia and face the HYDRA androids. They manage to take the Gravitonium, but their actions do not go unnoticed by Hale.

Day 21

Victor's temporary refraction machine starts working. (R1E7)

To keep her safe, the Yorkes decide to send Molly Hernandez to live with a distant relative: Graciela Aguirre.

The adverse effects of Jonah's serum cause an attack of anger at Victor, who attacks Chase with the Fistigons. Janet shoots her husband to protect her son.

PRIDE members gather to save Victor. (R1E8)

Aguirre confesses to Hernandez that he doesn't trust the Yorkes.

Jonah arrives at the Stein's house and orders one to sacrifice himself so Victor can survive. When Robert decides to do it to take care of Janet, Tina uses the Staff to destroy Jonah's capsule, which delays her plans.

Jonah uses the inner core of a dematerialization box to keep Victor stable.

Alex presents the murder video to his friends, although he feels confused that his parents are uncomfortable when making the sacrifice. Alex wants to use the video, but Chase intervenes saying that it can ruin the only opportunity to amend things are his father and destroys Alex's laptop.

Next week we will move from 2017 to 2018, soon approaching the Infinity War. Until next time!