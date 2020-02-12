 Chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 65: The fearless man is reborn & the fall of D’Spayre

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Little by little we approach the year 2018 within the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meanwhile, and as we saw last week, we will continue with the events seen on October 31, 2017, when Matt Murdock continues with his plan to reveal the true ones Kingpin's intentions in New York City, while in New Orleans, Tandy Bowen tries to disable the trafficking of women led secretly by D'Spayre, and in the cosmos, Thor is imprisoned in Muspelheim.

2017

October

Day 31

The corrupt officer Connors tells Cloak / Tyrone Johnson about his uncle Henderson, a well-known person in New Orleans who has gained power thanks to his position in several local groups, such as lawyers, and so on. Connors confesses to Johnson where to find a secret file that if used correctly can reveal the corrupt New Orleans, and so he can clear his name, remember that Johnson was blamed for killing the Fuchs police in February this year. (C & D205)

Felix Manning discovers that Ray Nadeem is going to testify and informs Kingpin, who orders the murder of the FBI agent, and if necessary, manipulates and frightens the jury of the New York court. (DD3E12)

With the help of O'Reilly, Johnson infiltrates the Promenade Society, where Henderson's file is located, but realizes that the file has disappeared.

With the information obtained, Dagger / Tandy Bowen infiltrates a private facility where drugs are grown, which is used in the victims of New Orelans. When the girls are captured, they are drugged. Bowen manages to defeat those who cultivated the drug.

During the trip to the New York Court, Murdock and Nadeem are attacked by Kingpin thugs. After a collaboration between the two, Murdock manages to prevent Nadeem from being killed and can testify. The two arrive at the Court, where Nadeem gives his testimony.

After being blackmailed by Fisk, the New York jury decides not to press charges against Kingpin.

Lia, who has been working with D’Spayre in the trafficking of women all this time, electrocutes Bowen and kidnaps her, to be part of the rest of the sex slaves.

In New York, after filming and secretly sending his confession about Kingpin's crimes, Nadeem is killed by Benjamin Poindexter.

Furious at the death of his ally, Murdock kidnaps Manning, who when brutally wounded confesses some of the murders that Kingpin ordered, including one that catches Murdock's attention: Julie Barnes. (DD3E13)

Using his powers of the Darkforce Dimension (which is located in the territory of the Dark Dimension of Dormammu (R3E8)), Andre Deschaine / D'Spayre tries to manipulate Bowen in order to keep all hope and momentarily strip her of her powers . After a long attempt, Bowen is finally subdued. It is revealed that D'Spayre has the ability to manipulate the memories and emotions of his victims, powers that he acquired after the explosion of the Roxxon platform in 2009. D'Spayre has had severe migraines since then, and in an act of Selfishness has begun to feed on the despair of its victims to stop the pain, and thus beginning to lead the New Orleans traffic. (C & D2E6)

November

Day 1

Trying to locate Bowen, Cloak intersects with Deschaine / D’Spayre, who once comes into contact with Cloak manages to access the Dark Dimension region and find a way to affect his emotions. D’Spayre convinces Cloak to stop looking for Bowen, since his life would be better without her. (C & D2E7)

Foggy Nelson, fearing for the soul of his best friend, visits Brett Mahoney and warns him that someone was trying to kill Kingpin that night.

Seema Nadeem, wife of the late Ray, gives Nelson the video with her husband's confession.

Knowing that it would cost him to face both, Murdock calls Poindexter and reveals that Fisk murdered Julie Barnes in order to turn Fisk's best weapon against him.

With the memories of Cloak, D’Spayre finds out about Chantelle Fusilier, and interested will see her in the Earth dimension, our planet and current dimension.

Mayhem, who is still trapped in the Dark Dimension, enters D’Spayre's “barracks” and disarms Cloak's turntable, so he forgets the idea of ​​giving up his friend Tandy Bowen, and decides to look for her. Mayhem destroys all the records (D’Spayre's way of controlling his victims) of the villain.

After Fusilier's visit, D'Spayre discovers that he can become a being similar to a God, a Loa, a species that inhabits the region of the Darkforce Dimension, within the kingdom of Dormammu, and that they are the main religious figures of the voodoo. D’Spayre uses his powers to stop Fusilier's heartbeat. Knowing that by becoming a Loa he would have the power to get rid of his suffering and pain, D’Spayre plans a new ploy.

The wedding of Wilson Fisk and Vanessa Marianna begins.

Wearing Daredevil's suit, Poindexter infiltrates the Presidential Hotel, while Murdock wearing his suit enters the Hotel.

Battle at the Presidential Hotel: Nadeem's video is filtered on the Internet. Poindexter interrupts the dance of the newlyweds and attacks Marianna, throwing a microphone towards his head, which is rejected by Murdock, who faces the psychopath. Fisk takes Marianna to a safe place, while Poindexter and Murdock face each other while defeating corrupt Kingpin officers. In the Kingpin suite, and after two years since their last meeting, Murdock faces his enemy. However, Marianna is ambushed by Poindexter. Not wanting any victims, Murdock, Poindexter and Kingpin are part of a conflict of three different “sides”. When Poindexter almost manages to kill Marianna, Fisk grabs the villain and crashes him into the wall, fracturing his back. Murdock and Fisk face each other until Kingpin begins to succumb to the presence of Marianna. Murdock continues to hit his enemy, but when he tries to kill him he is unable to do so, and with a cry of fury he releases his frustration. Kingpin confesses that he will never stop looking for Karen Page and Nelson. Murdock, saving his soul at the same time, decides not to fall under and yells at him that he has been defeated, and that he will go to prison and not try to get rid of her or reveal her secret identity, or else Murdock will show that Marianna gave the murder order from Nadeem. Kingpin agrees to the demands of the Fearless Man. New York police arrest Fisk. The details of Kingpin's machinations are revealed, as is Daredevil's innocence.

Meanwhile, in New Orleans, Cloak manages to rescue Dagger from the Hotel where the abducted girls were. The two vigilantes use their powers to fight the thugs of D’Spayre. However, Darkforce begins to explode inside Cloak, and it succumbs to the exceptional release of energy. (C & D2E7)

Adina Johnson, Cloak's mother, murders Connors after having obtained all the information necessary to justify his son's innocence, as well as finding out where his firstborn's corpse was buried: Billy Johnson.

Day 2

The Loa of Death, Samedi, begins to observe a carved figure of Cloak in the Dark Dimension. (C & D2E8)

With the help of Evita Fusilier, Dagger and O'Reilly enter the Dark Dimension in order to rescue Cloak's consciousness.

O'Reilly intersects his doppelgänger: Mayhem.

In the Darkforce region, Bowen enters the demonstration of an arcade game ruled by Samedi. Bowen / Dagger discovers that Johnson is playing a video game called “The Duel with D’Spayre,” which consists of a fight adventure against several criminals in order to face the final boss: D’Spayre. The two begin to be part of the game using their powers from Darkforce and Lightforce. Eventually, Dagger convinces Cloak to stop playing and return to the Earth Plane, where he is dying due to Darkforce's expulsion of energy.

Avoid Fusilier marries Samedi in order to free Cloak from the Dimension.

Everyone returns to the Earth Plane, including O'Reilly, who has merged with Mayhem.

Day 3

The funeral of Father Paul Lantom is carried out. Matt Murdock forgives his mother Maggie Grace.

Justice never stops: Murdock, Neson and Page decide to work together again with the creation of “Nelson, Murdock and Page”. Murdock jokes that Page is a more stable researcher than Jessica Jones.

Tyrone Johnson meets Salomon, a boy whom Cloak saved during one of Mayhem's attacks. Johnson tells Salomon to send a message to the Uptwon Block Kings, because he wants to talk to them. Salomon agrees. During the talk, Johnson sees that Salomon is reading a newspaper written by Karen Page in September 2017 about Luke Cage.

Dr. Kenji Oyama performs an operation on Poindexter using Cogmium metal in order to fix his spine. Poindexter wakes up in the middle of the operation with the iris of his eyes looking like a target shooting canvas (bullseye). Curiosity: Cogmium metal was first introduced in the third season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., episode three to be precise.

Day 4

Cloak attacks several criminal leaders of New Orleans and after frightening them and showing them that they cannot defeat him, Cloak orders them not to force innocent people to become addicted, since he knows that it is impossible to force them not to sell more of that merchandise. (C & D2E9)

Knowing that Deschaine's plan is to become a Loa, the duo tries to ambush him, but they fail to find him in time. Deschaine's plan is about to be fulfilled, the man also known as D'Spayre uses his music to hypnotize several victims and feed on their fears, since the Loas control various dimensions of humans, in this case, D'Spayre He wants to have control over the despair of his victims. While D’Spayre’s music spreads through the air, several New Orleans passersby disappear and are taken to the Dark Dimension region, while Deschaine manages to absorb her despair.

Battle in the Darkforce Dimension: With the help of Evita, Cloak and Dagger manage to enter the region where D’Spayre is, tormenting their victims. The forced entry into the Dark Dimension causes dimensional shadows to try to attack Evita, who is defended by Mayhem / O'Reilly. The New Orleans guards manage to defeat D’Spayre, with Bowen giving the coup de grace to him through his light spear.

Mid

Piper is contacted by General Hale, not knowing that she is the new leader of HYDRA. Hale offers help to Piper to find his friends (who have been missing for months). Piper decides to help and begins to activate an Orb Kree recovered from the Battle of the city Union more than a year ago (June 2016). The use of this orb kree causes rumors that aliens plan a new invasion, as the Lighthouse survivors would speak in an alternative future in 2091. (AoST5)