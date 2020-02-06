 Chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 64: Duel in the Clinton Church

Share it:

In this report, we will see what happened in the MCU during the October 2017, which gives rise to the events of some of the last seasons of the Marvel Television series: “Marvel’s Daredevil” Y “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”, which, having finished their events, will give way to one of the latest films of Phase 3 of Marvel Studios: "Thor: Ragnarok".

2017

October

Day 29

Ray Nadeem realizes that Benjamin Poindexter's voice is similar to "Daredevil" during the attack on the New York Bulletin. (DD3E8)

Mikayla, an acquaintance of Tandy Bowen who is abused by her partner, is captured by a criminal gang that specializes in the trafficking of women in New Orleans. After drawing the veve (of Papa Legba) that he saw after the massacre of the criminal gangs, Tyrone Johnson's powers are activated and he is teleported to a false ambulance, where Mikayla is imprisoned. Johnson tries to free her, but by not handling her powers completely, Johnson is unable to transport Mikayla out of the ambulance. (C & D2E2)

Foggy Nelson tells Karen Page that Fisk's idea is to become the only way to protect criminals from government streets. Nelson tells Page that he has an idea of ​​spreading his theory and at the same time being protected by becoming a figure with public attraction: presenting the theory in a debate with Blake Tower while Nelson is part of the DA candidates.

Trying to know more about Mikayla's whereabouts, Bowen talks to the guide of the group of women violated by their partners, Lia, but she tells Bowen that she can talk to Andre Deschaine.

In order to eliminate every moral compass feature, Wilson Fisk orders the murder of Julie Barnes. Barnes's body is hidden in a secret New York facility.

Upon learning that he could recover his job in 6 months, Poindexter feels sorry and tries to contact Barnes, who responds by telling him that he does not want to see him again. Barnes' number blocks Poindexter's messages.

Poindexter returns to his apartment, while Murdock and Nadeem investigate his apartment. Murdock and Nadeem find a tape in which Poindexter admits to killing several kittens, demonstrating his mental and emotional stability. Poindexter realizes that there were infiltrators in his house, so he starts shooting at Murdock and Nadeem, not knowing what they are, when he sees them escape down the stairs of the building. One of the bullets hits Nadeem, but both manage to escape.

Page decides to face Wilson Fisk at the Presidential Hotel.

Nelson realizes that Page has gone to see Fisk.

Page is authorized to enter the Presidential Hotel. Fisk tells Page that the murder of Ben Urich must have been a lesson for her. Page confesses that when they visited his mother, Urich was not alone, but with her. Page's idea is that Fisk loses his temper in front of security cameras; however, when Fisk asks him since when he learned of Matthew Murdock's secret life, Page loses his composure for a moment. More than enough time for Fisk to realize that Daredevil's track is correct. Page decides to reveal that she murdered James Wesley, achieving his goal, since Fisk explodes with anger, but before he can attack her, the FBI enters and handcuffs her. Page realizes that everything is due to Nelson's intervention.

In New Orleans, Mayhem and Tandy Bowen arrive at one of the shelters used by the gang to traffic women. Bowen uses his Lightforce skills to incapacitate the driver of the false ambulance. Mayhem interrogates the driver.

Meanwhile, Johnson finds O'Reilly tied in his apartment. Johnson, who after meditating with Evita Fusilier, manages to transport more than two people (including himself) using his powers, Johnson manages to get to where Bowen is. The three meet Mayhem, who has killed the driver.

Mayhem argues that the only way to find the abducted girls and stop the traffickers is to do things their own way. (C & D2E3)

Wilson Fisk reveals to Poindexter that Ray Nadeem knows of his identity as the fake Daredevil, but assures him that he will take care of the matter. As an expert chess player, Fisk moves his last piece to ensure Poindexter's loyalty as his most deadly killer, and acting as someone who finally understands him, Fisk tells Poindexter to release the accumulated anger with a scream, which Poindexter make.

In New Orleans, Mina Hess realizes that by exposing herself to a mixture of Darkforce and Lightforce there is a possibility that a living being can be divided into two distinct entities, one of the two being full of hate and anger.

In the Clinton Church, Murdock tells Maggie Grace that he is worried that people will die from this fight against Fisk.

Grace goes up to the chapel and prays, Grace asks Jack Murdock's spirit to take care of Matt. Meanwhile, Murdock finds himself boxing, but is able to hear his prayers due to his enhanced senses. Grace continues to pray, saying that Matt looks a lot like Jack, and that his influence on his son is intense. Murdock breaks when he hears Grace's confession: his mother.

In a pool, Murdock confronts Lantom about the fact that Grace is his mother. Disappointed that his friend and priest had been lying to him for years while talking about the truth, Murdock tells Lantom that he should regret his actions and leaves him.

Day 30

Having discovered how O'Reilly and Mayhem became two different people after talking with Hess, Tyrone Johnson, Tandy Bowen and O'Reilly arrive at the room where Mayhem was staying and discover that she has been investigating the places where the girls abducted may be. O'Reilly mentions Ben Urich during his investigation.

Bowen realizes that all the girls who are being rescued by Mayhem's actions have a similarity: they no longer have hope.

Johnson discovers where the girls are being captured and goes with Tandy to the place. When Mayhem arrives and tries to assassinate a young member of the band (Solomon), Johnson uses his powers – unconsciously – to absorb her and lock her into the Darkforce Dimension.

After learning that the corrupt detective Connors (Billy Johnson's killer) was also caught within that dimension, Tandy tells Tyrone to catch her in that dark dimension as well. (C & D2E4)

After trying several times (Johnson needs to feel real fear), Bowen is absorbed into the dark dimension, knowing a Loa (powerful entities that live in the Dark Dimension) that has taken the form of a small Johnson.

One of the members of the criminal gangs recognizes Tyrone Johnson in a photo of the police station (remember that Johnson is wanted after being accused of murdering policeman Fuch, ex-boyfriend of O'Reilly). Criminals decide to kill Johnson's mother: Adina.

In Hell’s Kitchen, Nadeem meets with his superiors: Winn and Tammy Hattley. At Hattley's house, and with a tape recorder, Nadeem reveals that he believes that Fisk is involved in the attack on the bulletin and that he has been manipulating the FBI, as well as that Poindexter is the fake Daredevil. With Nadeem's gun, Hattley murders Agent Winn, and then uses the tape recorder to accuse Nadeem of killing Winn. Felix Manning enters and grabs the gun and tape recorder as evidence that Nadeem is guilty, and they tell him that his new boss is Fisk.

Poindexter forces Nadeem to call Murdock to ambush him.

Grace discovers that Murdock knows the truth about her. Page meets Grace again, who tells him she can take refuge in the church.

Johnson and his mother find a shelter in an abandoned convent, but are found by Solomon, who really hesitates to attack Johnson. To get his mother to escape, Johnson calls O'Reilly and has her call the police to get to the convent. While this occurs, Bowen uses her powers to free herself and Connors from the dark dimension. The trio is teleported to the church where Johnson is hiding, but while the two recover from what happened, Connors escapes.

Under Kingpin's orders, the FBI arrests all criminals in New York City: John Hammer, Everett Star and Rosaloe Carbone.

Nadeem learns that Kingpin has been manipulating him for more than a year.

Kingpin enters the room with the other criminals and offers them the deal: they will pay him while he provides them with FBI protection.

Murdock does not fall for Nadeem's words and goes to the hotel to kill Kingpin; however, when she is waiting in the room, Murdock hears that Karen Page has been located in the Clinton church, and that Kingpin wants her dead. Murdock decides to save his friend.

Duel in the Clinton Church : Lantom starts the mass, but Poindexter interrupts asking about Karen Page. Poindexter begins to attack the parishioners, so Page leaves his hiding place. Before he can kill her, Murdock arrives and confronts "Daredevil." Taking advantage of the fact that he manages to get him out of the game, Poindexter throws one of the rods at Page, but Father Lantom gets in the middle, and it goes through his chest. With renewed anger, Daredevil attacks Poindexter, while Lantom dies not before asking Murdock for forgiveness. Poindexter continues to throw everything around him to attack Daredevil, who manages to give the parishioners enough time to flee, while Page helps while avoiding being killed by the Kingpin assassin. Poindexter follows Page to a balcony of the church, but before attacking her Daredevil intercepts him. Poindexter manages to throw him to the ground and leave him weak, when he is about to hit the coup de grace Page hits him with a wooden pole, so Poindexter falls from the balcony. Page cries over the body of the wounded Murdock. (DD3E10)

:

Furious at not having accomplished his mission, Poindexter orders Nadeem to create a perimeter so that the two refugees do not escape the church. The FBI arrives on the scene and they begin to search throughout the church. Murdock and Page hide. Finally, with the help of Grace and Nelson, Page decides to turn himself in to the New York police department, led by Brett Mahoney, since it is state law. Poindexter tries to avoid it, but Nadeem convinces Mahoney to take Page quickly. Meanwhile, and after two years of being locked up, Wilson Fisk is declared a free man. (DD3E11)

Nelson, Murdock and Page decide to find a new witness to make Fisk fall once and for all. Murdock decides that Nadeem is the chosen one.

Nadeem goes to his house to escape with his son and his wife, since he knows that Fisk sent men to kill them. When armed men enter the scene, Nadeem manages to stop them long enough, but finally manages to save his family with the help of Daredevil, who, in gratitude for saving Page's life, reveals his identity: Matthew Murdock.

After two years abroad, Vanessa Marianna returns to New York to meet Fisk. (DD3E12)

The Nadeem are taken to take refuge in Mahonney's house.

Day 31

Connors who, having been trapped in the dark dimension, has a change of consciousness, and decides to confess for his crimes and be brought to justice, so he gathers the evidence confirming that Johnson is innocent of killing Fuchs and the Homicidal weapon that Connors used when he shot Billy Johnson over 8 years ago. (C & D2E5)

Connors and Johnson meet, and the first confesses that he wants to surrender.

Tandy, upon discovering that Lia was abused by her ex-boyfriend a long time ago, decides to use her to find the place where women traffickers make the drug that keeps women unconscious while taking them to a place to be sex slaves.

After convincing the current DA Blake Tower, Nelson and Murdock act as Nadeem's lawyers, who confesses everything related to Wilson Fisk, as well as witnessing what happened.

See you next week.