 Chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 63: The defeat of Davos, the attack in New York Bulletin and the vigilante Mayhem in New Orleans

Last time we recounted the events that occurred in October 2017 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having the events of the second season of “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”, the third season of “Marvel’s Daredevil” and the second season of “Marvel’s Iron Fist” occurring on the same timeline. Now we have to continue with the story of the events of these series and moving forward in everything that happens in 2017.

2017

October

Day 25

Benjamin Poindexter, who has been targeted by his superiors after the massacre in the streets of New York during the attack on Fisk's convoy, decides to see Fisk's confession of the events, as officials believed that Poindexter needed a reassessment psychological for the attack on the convoy and the fact that Poindexter has used lethal force – which irritates Poindexter because those who wear masks when performing such an act are called heroes – is not well seen. With the fact that the report I made this had discrepancies with the forensic report, Poindexter is in the position of losing his job. To his surprise, Fisk lied about it, and I guarantee that the Albanians were given the opportunity to surrender, but gave up. (DDT3E4)

Murdock wakes up after being unconscious in the taxi after what happened in the skirmish at the Ryker Island prison. Murdock realizes that the taxi driver is one of those who works for Fisk, he leaves the taxi at the last minute, while Murdock is unable to get out of the car, which continues to accelerate and falls into the water, in order to drown him .

Realizing that Davos has gone too far, Joy Meachum betrays her old colleague by allying with a young man who responds to BB's name to steal a bowl, which is needed to make the Iron Fist transfer through the ritual of the Crane Sisters. Meachum and BB go to Davos base, the Torres Eden, to get the bowl, which they achieve. (IFT2E8)

Danny Rand tells Colleen Wing that he has realized something: he has not been fighting to fulfill the promise of the "deceased" Matt Murdock, or confronting Davos, but has been fighting because he is not able to control the power of the Iron Fist, who is obsessed with the power given to him, and says he is not ready to use the Fist. You need to be ready. Rand decides that Wing should be the one with the Iron Fist.

Day 26

Once Davos realizes that the bowl is not this he throws Joy from a balcony with the intention of killing her. (IF2E9)

Matt Murdock manages to escape the taxi and returns home. (DD3E5)

Misty Knight informs Rand and Wing that he has secured a team of special police forces to capture Davos.

Benjamin Donovan informs Wilson Fisk that Murdock escaped from the car, after this, Fisk teaches Donovan the video captured by Ryker Island cameras where Murdock managed to defeat jailed and corrupt police.

Ray Nadeem informs Fisk that for the information provided, the FBI will not charge Vanessa Marianna. Donovan informs that for the details of the treatment Fisk can receive his personal belongings as long as he is monitored at the Presidential Hotel. Fisk tells Nadeem that he will continue to inform him of what he knows and tells him that he has a corrupt lawyer who has committed several crimes: Matthew Murdock.

The FBI arrives at Murdock's apartment to find evidence, with his senses recovered, the Hell’s Kitchen guard listens to the noise and sneaks out just in time.

BB gives Danny Rand the bowl at the Bayard Community Center in Chinatown. The group realizes that Davos and his apprentices have reached the center. So the evacuation begins.

During the attack, BB is killed by one of his former classmates, Davos apprentices. Rand uses his skills to keep Davos at bay until he manages to inject a serum to leave him disabled. After BB's death, Wing completely decides to obtain the Iron Fist.

Wing is going to rescue Joy.

Page tries to interview Felix Manning and tells him to reveal the whole story behind Fisk owning the Red Lion National Bank, Manning subtly threatens her by commenting that he knows about his tortuous past, as well as the death of his brother Kevin, and reminds him that Fisk deals with his problems by disappearing them.

Page is taken by two FBI agents to the Murdock department, where Nadeem wants answers. When Nadeem asks him how long he has not seen Murdock, he lies saying months. Nadeem asks him why he didn't report Murdock as missing, Page says he will return when he feels ready. Nadeem asks him when they started working for Wilson Fisk, Page tells him they were hired by an employer of his own, to which Nadeem confirms mentioning James Wesley (who was killed for two years), Page, shocked by Wesley's mention , confronts Nadeem telling him that the Red Lion Bank is moving Fisk's silver and to investigate more about the purchase of the Presidential Hotel. He also warns that Fisk may be using it.

Wilson Fisk receives the psychological analysis of Poindexter, in order to manipulate it. In this way, Fisk discovers the exception of the sociopath: Julie Barnes.

Nadeem questions Foggy Nelson about how "Nelson and Murdock" worked for Fisk. Foggy replies that everything done with that case was done under ethical and not corrupt reasons, and confesses that he saw Murdock two nights ago. After telling Nelson that Murdock used his ID to infiltrate Ryker Island and talk to an Albanian criminal, Nadeem threatens to put Nelson and Page behind bars when it is proven that Murdock is a wanted criminal.

Page confesses to Nelson that he murdered James Wesley.

The Crane Sisters begin with the ritual to transfer the Iron Fist to Wing.

Misty Knight rescues Joy Meachum, who is placed under the care of her brother: Ward.

Davos awakens from the unfinished ritual and uses the "Iron Fist" to escape. Wing and Davos begin to wallow in pain, so Rand senses that stopping the ritual will cause Shou-Lao's heart to kill both of them. (IFT2E10)

Day 27

Ray Nadeem discovers that the prisoner who stabbed Fisk, Jasper Evans, has disappeared. (DD3E6)

Battle in the Eden Towers: Walker tries to kill Davos and ambush him. Walker is informed by Rand and Wing that they can't kill Davos – yet. Wing and Davos face each other in a duel, using their Iron Fist abilities. Walker tries to kill Davos, so Knight uses his bionic arm to deal with the deadly killer. Walker is taken to her personality as Mary when Rand intervenes in the conflict. Rand then attacks Davos, defeating him. Wing ends the ritual by obtaining the Iron Fist for her. Ending the conflict. Murdock informs Karen Page that he is going to look for Jasper Evans, to interrogate him about what happened with Fisk inside the prison. Poindexter feels guilty after having scared Julie Barnes by revealing that he was harassing her. (DD3E6 )



While still in prison, Leo Fitz continues to investigate what happened to his friends (taken to an alternative future in 2091). Fitz writes an encrypted letter in the “Ballblaster Hooligan” magazine for the November 2017 edition. (AoST5E5)

Poindexter confronts Fisk after realizing that he made Julie Barnes be hired at the Presidential Hotel, and tells him that he has failed, since Barnes means nothing to him. Fisk tells him that people like them two are misunderstood by society, and therefore punished, confessing in the process that when he was a child he murdered his father.

Poindexter is informed that the mysterious details behind the lethal force used in Albanians days ago have been leaked and published by the New York Bulletin.

The war between the Triads ends in the streets of Chinatown.

To avoid future controversies, the FBI asks Poindexter to temporarily withdraw from the service.

Murdock and Page find Jasper Evans's whereabouts. After convincing him to testify, Foggy Nelson is informed of the matter. Nelson tells Nadeem that Murdock plans to turn himself in to the authorities only if Nadeem hears what Evans wants to say.

Mary Walker visits Joy and tells her that she will need her resources and influence to be able to find out more about her third personality, the most lethal of all, since this was the one that was activated years ago in Sokovia.

Manning visits Poindexter, who has agreed to do a dirty job for Fisk, and tells him that the car is waiting.

Rand writes a letter to Wing telling him that Wing may be a descendant of Wu Ao-Shi, the first woman to have defeated Shou-Lao several centuries ago.

Rand arrives at his private jet, but finds Ward Meachum annoying that Rand wants to leave the city, and therefore, the company. Rand tells Meachum that he wants to find the person who gave the body of the late Iron Fist to Davos. Rand offers Meachum to join him, to which Meachum agrees. The duo leaves for Asia.

Attack on the New York Bulletin: Before Mitchell Elison and Karen Page can record Evans' recording, the building's lights go out. The workers of bulletin They are attacked by a person wearing Daredevil's suit. Nelson is going to take care of Page under Murdock's orders, only to be seen by "Daredevil," who throws one of the canes straight into Nelson's heart, but Murdock arrives just in time to catch him. The man who claims to be "Daredevil" faces the Masked Man. Whenever the two are at close range, Murdock takes the lead, but while they are separated "Daredevil" has a great advantage over Murdock. In a battle of skill and dexterity, both subjects face each other throughout the office of the bulletin. "Daredevil" manages to nail a scissor to Murdock in the collarbone area, then manages to incapacitate Murdock. "Daredevil" (Poindexter) enters the room where Evans, Nelson, Ellison and Page meet, who points to Poindexter with a gun. He uses Daredevil's sticks to disarm it. After knocking out Nelson, and seriously hurting Ellison, Poindexter uses Page's gun to assassinate Evans, but not before sarcastically telling Page that it's good to see her again. Poindexter escapes the building after defeating the FBI agents. Murdock is awakened by Page.

The news of the attack on bulletinit expands throughout New York, reports like WJBP-TV and the famous WHiH World News report that the attacker is Daredevil.

Day 28

In New Orleans, Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson decide to listen to Brigid O'Reilly's council to capture the bad guys by following the law, so they infiltrate the Rougarou club and put on a tape recorder to obtain evidence about the different criminal gangs that operate in the city. However, the meeting is interrupted by the O'Reilly's doppelgänger, Mayhem, who murders all criminal gangs. (C & DT2E1)

O'Reilly reports the massacre caused by Mayhem and orders the divine couple to leave. (C & DT2E2)

Johnson observes the drawing of a veve (voodoo) on the ground. Entrained by the meaning, Johnson decides to visit Chantell Fusilier to explain the meaning.

Melvin Potter is confronted by Murdock, since he believes that Potter designed the suit for Fisk. Potter guides Murdock to his garage. (DD3E7)

Page is fired by Ellison, after she refuses to reveal who Daredevil is.

Ambush to Daredevil: Potter sets Murdock a trap, as Fisk has threatened to kill Betsy, Potter's girlfriend. Murdock hears the FBI come in and tells Potter that once Fisk achieves whatever he wants, he will hurt him, so Potter helps Murdock, who escapes from the FBI agents without rescuing Potter.

At night, Murdock infiltrates Nadeem's house, and tells him that he is Daredevil, not the imposter. Nadeem who has begun to doubt Fisk's intentions decides to listen to the Masked Man when he tells him that the Bulletin attacker is an FBI agent.

O'Reilly, who since she separated from Mayhem, has lost all the skills that made her a useful officer (such as her fighting skills and with the gun), goes to a bar to get drunk. After retiring, he staggers and falls to the floor. O'Reilly is captured by Mayhem, who thinks his double is pathetic.

In the following article we will see what happens on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen and New Orleans in November 2017.