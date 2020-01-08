 Chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 62: Born Again

Share it:

With Phase Three and the saga of Infinity terminated, this 2020 will bring us a new beginning with the expected Phase Four, which will bring new developments to the UCM, such as the limited Disney + series that for the first time since The creation of this fictional universe will be completely linked to the new plot that the films will present. Behind the scenes we also have the absorption of Marvel Television (which has brought the UCM television series to date) by Marvel Studios, because now UCM will be fully developed under one roof. As far as chronology is concerned, we have already been in charge of explaining the chronological position of “The War of the Infinite” as well as the seasons 2 and 3 of Iron Fist and Daredevil, which star in this entry. Let's get started!

2016

May

After the destruction of Midland Circle, and the defeat of the Hand, Matt Murdock is presumed dead. The collapse of the building causes, miraculously, the body of the fainted Murdock to be carried under the groundwater. The body of the guard of Hell’s Kitchen ends on the outskirts of New York.

The next day, Murdock is found by a taxi driver who, at the request of the vigilant semi-unconscious, takes him to the Santa Agnes Orphanage. Murdock is taken care of by the nuns of the premises, especially by Maggie Grace, who agrees to give him asylum after discovering that he is the son of Jack Murdock. (DD3E1)

June

Day 30

After several weeks unconscious, Murdock wakes up to be attended by Grace, who forces him to stay in bed. He is visited by Father Lantom, who wishes to confess, but Murdock refuses, and tells him that he saw Elektra, but Lantom is surprised to say that Elektra was buried several months ago.

September

Day 23

The duel between Vulture and Spider-Man, and the previous collapse of the Stark Industries cargo plane on Coney Island, causes the park to close for further repair; However, with the disappearance of half of the Universe on May 31, 2018, these plans are put on stand-by, and by July 2024 when 8 months have passed since the Blip, the park has just opened its doors.

November

Finals

Murdock is visited by orphans in Santa Agnes. Grace confesses that he knows that it is the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, but Murdock who does not hear from the right ear and can barely walk due to an unprofessional recovery says that the days are behind.

2017

April

Karen Page goes to Murdock's apartment, and is found by Nelson. Page confesses that they want to evict Murdock, and convinces him to help her pay the rent for this month.

September

Day 24

Lantom and Grace take Murdock to a laundry under the Clinton Church. Grace tries to lift Murdock's Catholic spirit, but he defines that he prefers to die as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen than as a good-hearted lawyer.

Wilson Fisk is informed that the federal government seeks to prosecute Vanessa Marianna.

Day 25

After drawing the blood that was blocking his ear, Murdock begins to feel how he regains his abilities, which gives him hope that his past life as a watchman is not completely gone. Murdock begins with his training.

October

Day 3

Iron Fist, now operating as a full-time guard in Chinatown, frustrates an altercation between two rival gangs: The Golden Tigers and the Yangsi Gonshi Band. (IF2E1)

Mary Walker starts spying on Rand under orders from Davos and Joy Meachum.

Joy leaves Rand Enterprises.

Colleen Wing informs Rand that after the defeat of the Hand, the Triads have started a war in order to obtain territory in the last year.

Davos confesses to Rand that he wishes he had won the iron fist.

Rand trains with the iron fist, feeling Shou-Lao's blood flow through his power.

Day 4

Danny Rand tries to convince Hai-Quin Yang leader of the Yangsi Gonshi gang to stop the triad war, but he refuses. (IF2E2)

Day 5

Davos visits Yang, who informs him that he can no longer guarantee the delivery of the package Davos wants. In retaliation, Davos uses a K’un-Lun technique that causes a cardiac arrest to Yang.

Day 7

Wing confesses to Rand that she is worried that in his desire to fulfill the promise he made to Matt Murdock since his "death" he is consuming it. (IF2E3)

Ward Meachum tells Rand that Joy is working with Davos.

Rand decides to organize a dinner with Ward, Joy and Davos to clear up any nascent conflict between everyone. One of Walker's personalities, Mary, sends Rand a package with photos of him warning him that they are spying on him.

Day 8

Misty Knight visits Donnie Chang (an undercover agent to stop the war between the triads) in the hospital, who confesses he was hurt by a Caucasian man with a golden fist. (IF2E4)

Wing and Rand try to convince Hai-Quin Yang's wife to stop the conflict between the triads, after the death of her husband.

Davos receives his precious cargo: the body of an old Iron Fist, that of 1948.

Mary Walker, with her second personality present, taking advantage of Rand trusting the sweet and calm Mary, attacks Rand and manages to sedate him. Rand succumbs to the injection.

With the help of the crane sisters, the power of the Iron Fist is passed from Rand to Davos.

Day 9

Misty Knight tells Wing that she has taken a few days off from work to consider her offer: to be a Harlem police captain.

Maggie Grace takes Paul Lantom to the laundry room where Murdock is located. Grace asks Lantom to find an opponent for Murdock, since it's the only thing. (DD3E1)

Davos attacks the Golden Tigers and informs the survivors that the triad war is over and orders them to find more young people. The idea of ​​Davos is to train them all in the martial art of K’un-Lun.

Rand is found by Wing and Knight, who leave him under the care of Ward Meachum.

Mary Walker (Walker) is captured by Wing and Knight. Joy Meachum is also captured, and she confesses the Davos ritual and the participation of the crane sisters. (IF2E6)

Day 10

Rand and Walker try to capture Davos to perform the Iron Fist transfusion. But they fail, and Davos breaks Rand's leg. When he is about to chase Davos, Walker's first personality, Mary, is activated and she flees. Rand is taken to a hospital.

Rand is operated emergency in the hospital. (IF2E7)

Day 13

The Block King, who traffic drugs and women, are robbed by New Orleans guard Cloak. (C & D2E1)

Day 14

Tandy Bowen attends with her mother, Melissa, a therapy session for women who have been abused by men. Bowen knows the case of a girl named Mikayla Bell, who is abused by her crush.

Day 15

Davos recruits young people, belonging to the Ryhno band, to train them.

Day 20

Misty Knight meets with officer William Pike, who is irritated to have to deal with Iron Fist, comparing Knight's situation with Luke Cage.

Rand begins using a compression device developed by Rand Enterprises to speed up the recovery of his leg.

Rostam Kazemi regrets having sold the Presidential Hotel and decides to buy it back. Fisk finds out about this and orders to attack Kazemi. (DD3)

* Rand, desperate to face Davos, asks Wing to train him, as well as to speed up his recovery. Wing agrees, but tells him that if so, they will have to cut off their relationship.

In New Orleans, Cloak steals money from the criminal gang “Monkey Hustle”, by taking the money to Brigid O'Reilly, friend of Misty Knight, she feels frustrated because in her attempt to help, Cloak only ruins months of preparation in spying inside criminal gangs. (C & D2E1)

Day 22

Murdock fights against the opponent that Lantom got him, but loses the fight by receiving a blow that spoils his improved senses. Murdock decides to go out that night to watch the city, to lift the mood he has left.

By fate's work, Murdock confronts the criminals who were sent to assassinate Kazemi who, thanks to the vigilante's intervention, manages to flee. However, Murdock is defeated, and he hears how criminals are thinking of killing him. Feeling depressed, Murdock begs the criminals to kill him, but when they hear the police sirens, everyone leaves the place.

Ray Nadeem is informed by his wife that they are having economic problems.

Nadeem makes a monthly visit to Fisk, who surprises him by telling him he wants to make a deal with the FBI.

Using Fisk's information, Albanians are arrested by the FBI. (DD3E2)

To remove all suspicions, Fisk pays Jasper Evans to try to kill him in the prison gym, and this will also help Fisk get on with his plans. Evans tries to attack Fisk, as planned.

Nadeem asks Tammy Hattley, his boss, to assign Fisk full time.

Karen Page is informed by Mitchell Ellison about the attack on Kazemi last night.

Fisk informs Nadeem not to continue giving information to the FBI unless they guarantee their safety.

Neda Kazemi tells Page that the intervention of a masked man helped them save themselves from the attack.

Nadeem convinces the FBI to transfer Fisk to a place away from Ryker Island.

Ambush of the FBI convoy: Albanians decide to kill Fisk by snitch. Fisk convinces Nadeem that everything he is doing is due to the love of his life, Vanessa, since he wants his freedom. Albanians lash out at the convoy and kill all FBI agents, except for Benjamin Poindexter, who uses his skills to kill all Albanians, who had already surrendered.

Murdock, who is in the streets after visiting the Kazemi, listens to doctors' radio, as well as serious news: Wilson Fisk has been released from prison.

Nadeem and Poindexter take Fisk to the Presidential Hotel. (DD3E3)

Page and Nelson learn that after more than two years in prison, Fisk has been released.

Day 24

Murdock tries to infiltrate the Presidential hotel, but fails.

In the afternoon, Murdock finds out that Fisk made a deal with the FBI.

Blake Nelson continues his campaign for the DA elections.

Rand continues with the training. (IF2E8)

Murdock ambushes Benjamin Donovan, Fisk's lawyer, and forces him to answer his questions. He says that Fisk does everything for Vanessa. The FBI attacks Murdock believing he is a member of the Albanians.

Page realizes that the Kazemi owned the Presidential Hotel and that it was bought by the Red National Bank, which finances the Donovan cocktail bar, which can be attributed to Fisk.

Murdock visits Nelson after more than a year of missing, Murdock tells Nelson that the last couple of months have been quite strong for him. Murdock steals his best friend's ID.

Fisk learns that Daredevil has returned to patrol the streets.

Day 25

Walker finds the video that Mary recorded and hears the confession about Sokovia, but Walker is surprised, since he does not remember being released on his own from Sokovia prison.

Infiltration on Ryker Island: Using Foggy Nelson's identity, Matt Murdock infiltrates the prison.

Using Foggy Nelson's identity, Matt Murdock infiltrates the prison. Nelson tells Page that Murdock is still alive.

After being attacked by the prisoner who had gone to visit, Murdock is taken to the prison infirmary, but soon realizes that something is wrong and acts just in time to defend himself from the nurse who manages to inject a bit of a serum Used to numb it.