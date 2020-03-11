 Chronology of the Marvel 69 Cinematic Universe: Runaways vs. PRIDE

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As we anticipated last time, we introduced ourselves in the last days of 2017, as we entered a new year: 2018. The three seasons of Runaways will be the main protagonists of the following reports as we move towards the events of “Avengers : Infinity War. "

2017

December

Day 22

Karolina Dean decides to tell her dad, Frank, everything he has found out about PRIDE. Frank decides to entrust everything to Jonah. (R1E9)

Janet Stein informs WHiH World News about her husband's fall due to illness.

The teenagers get together and decide to ruin whatever their parents have planned. Alex suggests that they be called the Runaways.

Molly Hernandez visits her friends and shows them that she has found a VHS recorded by her parents. The group sees the tape and see how the Hernandez talk about PRIDE having something planned in an excavation center, and that whatever is in the background is not renewable energy but chemical compounds that can perform a chain reaction that could destroy Los Angeles with great earthquakes. They decide to spoil the center.

The Runaways tell their parents that they will go to a party dance.

Jonah gathers the members of PRIDE and tells them how disappointed he is of them and reveals all the movements that his children have made against them in recent weeks. PRIDE goes to the excavation site to confront their children and move them away from Jonah.

Parents and children meet at the center. Parents realize that their children will not go with them for good. Tina Minoru removes the Staff of One from Nico and thereby defends herself against the attacks of Chase and Karolina.

However, Jonah arrives and attacks them using his Gibborim powers. Karolina decides to help her friends escape by facing Jonah, who is her biological father.

Day 23

PRIDE members meet and decide to look for their children and turn against Jonah. Tina Minoru confesses that Leslie Dean participated in the murder of Hernandez's parents. The Yorkes decide to investigate what is at the bottom of the hole.

Gert names his dinosaur Old Lace.

With the help of Vaughn Kaye, the Runaways manage to rescue Karolina Dean, who knows that Jonah is her father and that she is not completely Human.

Karolina and Nico begin a relationship.

Alex Wilder meets with Darius Davis. Having an enemy in common: Geoffrey Wilder, Davis gives Alex a silver and a weapon.

Leslie Dean confesses to PRIDE members that she participated in the murder of the Hernandez, as well as in the death of Amy, who Jonah murdered. Leslie confesses that she wanted to warn Amy to run away since Jonah learned that Amy watched the videos of the sacrificial rituals. The Minoru do not forgive Dean, but decide to make a final alliance to defeat Jonah.

Day 24

The Wilders decide that their children be wanted for the murder of Destiny Gonzalez, so that the police find them and bring them safe and sound before Jonah finds them.

WHiH World News reports that the Runaways are being searched. Seeing the news, the group decides to flee.

Day 26

Graciela Aguirre is interviewed by WHiH World News, Aguirre exclaims that those who should be investigated are the parents of the Runaways. After hearing this, Dale and Stacey Yorkes decide to go along with Tina Minoru to erase Aguirre's memory with a serum. (R2E1)

Aguirre starts shooting at the Yorkes, but Tina enters the scene suffocating Aguirre with the Staff.

Teenagers discover what happened.

Day 31

Jonah visits Victor Stein in a scheduled simulation to keep Victor's consciousness alive while his body heals. Victor tells Jonah that to build a new capsule he needs his wife's help.

PRIDE members watch the Hernandez video and are glad that the Runaways have delayed Jonah's excavation.

The evidence of why the Runaways series expands over these months was mentioned briefly in this report and in this section in English.

2018

January

Day 8

Karolina falls into an abandoned hotel: the future base of the team.

Karolina meets secretly with Jonah, since she wants to learn more about her origin.

Day 9

Nico, Karolina and Molly decide to recover the Staff of One. (R202)

Chase Stein begins to fix the fuses of the Hotel to provide light to the team.

After a brief contest, in which Tina defeats the members of the Runaways, Tina decides to give Nico the Staff of One telling her that she needs him more than she does.

Janet Stein and Geoffrey Wilder start talking about the Abstract, a book written in the Gibborim language.

Alex Wilder meets Livvie, Davis's younger sister-in-law.

Wanting to be a vigilante, Moly Hernandez uses her powers to protect a woman who is being abused by her boyfriend. Seeing how Hernandez's eyes change by using his powers, the girl believes that she is related to another individual who has similar powers: Topher. (R2E3)

Day 10

The Runaways begin training to use their powers.

Darius Davis decides to betray Alex and take him to his father: Geoffrey. Grateful, and in order to amend things, Geoffrey gives Davis a document that gives him legal possession of a portion of the PRIDE properties as well as a lobby at the Gordon Hotel so that Davis and his wife, Tamar, can have a comfortable and quiet life, since they have a small baby on the way.

Alex manages to let the Runaways know that Geoffrey has captured him.

With Victor's help, Janet starts transcribing the abstract.

The Runaways rescue Alex Wilder.

Without her husband knowing, Catherine Wilder murders Darius Davis in cold blood in order to blame him for the murder of Destiny Gonzalez, since PRIDE members have decided that having their children as suspects is not the best idea.

Topher tracks Molly to the Hotel. (R2E4)

The Runaways know Topher, but they don't trust him.

eleven

Geoffrey confronts Catherine for the murder of Darius Davis.

PRIDE, who have realized that what is in the excavation center is alive, decides to try the new lethal serum developed by the Yorkes, all with the idea of ​​killing Jonah.

The Runaways steal a computer from the Atlas Academy. Nico Minoru discovers that Topher gets his powers from mutant stones that lie deep in the bottom of the PRIDE excavation center.

Jonah takes Karolina to the bottom of the center and shows him a spaceship composed of organic matter, where his real family is. Empathetic towards his father's revelations, Karolina tries to sabotage the Runaways' attempt to destroy the place.

12

The Runaways discover that Topher has become addicted and aggressive to the Gibborim energy-infected stones, and that unlike Hernandez, who obtained the powers definitively (and in the same way), Topher needs the stone to maintain them. The Runaways confront him, and Nico uses the Staff to defeat him. (R2E5)

Robert Minoru tries to kill Jonah, but fails; however, Jonah (who needs a new sacrifice to remain stable) is weaker than before.

Leslie confesses to Karolina that Jonah murdered Amy.

13

With PRIDE refusing to make a new sacrifice for him, and with the new box already built, Jonah kidnaps Geoffrey Wilder. (R2E6)

The Runaways infiltrate Jonah's room in order to find out what he plans, and they get along with the surprise that Jonah tries to sacrifice Geoffrey, who is rescued. Everyone returns to the Hotel.

Karolina tells Nico that Jonah murdered Amy.

14

Victor wakes up and meets with the other members of PRIDE, determined to kill Jonah.

At Karolina's insistence, the Runaways decide to first save the Gibborim trapped in the background before destroying the excavation site. Aided by Geoffrey Wilder, the Runaways start with their plan.

However, Jonah arrives and orders Xavin to activate the ship. The emergence of the ship begins to cause several seismic movements. Nico tries to stop the ship, but he can't. PRIDE members use the serum and Fistigons to detonate the ship. The Gibborim that were inside the ship escape, entering Alex Wilder, Tina Minoru and Stacey Yorkes, but they would not begin to own them until days later. Nico uses the remaining serum to kill Jonah, but he simply leaves the current body and owns Victor.

fifteen

Curious, the people on Marvel Television had planned to perform a crossover with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Runaways in this part of the season, but since Hulu did not belong to Disney, and the ABC network has its own interests, as well as the schedules of the actors were difficult to alter, it could not be carried out.

17

Livvie finds evidence that Davis could not have killed Destiny. Police officer Flores, under PRIDE's order, orders Anthony Wall to kill Tamar, which fails by Alex's intervention. (R2E8)

The Runaways discover that Catherine murdered Davis. To prove his innocence, Alex decides to collect all the evidence, as well as use Livvie's phone, which has a recording of Wall's attack. Alex promises Livvie not to erase the memory of his cell phone, but to copy the data and modify the GPS of the cell phone so it looks like it is in the mountains of Wakanda. (R2E9)

18

Old Lace is poisoned by Stacey.

Victor Stein (Jonah) proposes to PRIDE to build weapons to capture his children, without hurting them, and then erase the memory of everything that happened.

Wall reveals to Alex that Flores has several files about PRIDE and that if the video of the attack on Livvie never leaks, Wall will give him the files.

22

Having received no response, Wall assassinates Flores and reveals to PRIDE everything he knows and assures them that he will be able to capture his children.

24

Wall forces Livvie to reveal the location of the Hotel. Wall's team arrives and threatens to kill Livvie. Old Lace and Gert, who are sick, are taken off base by Chase, while the other Runaways face Wall. Nico uses the Staff of One during the contest, but this Staff that channels energy from the Dark Dimension begins to take over Nico. Using this energy, Nico is possessed and uses his magical powers to transport Wall and his team to the Dark Dimension. (R2E10)

Victor (Jonah) and Tina (daughter of Jonah) meet with the plan to return to their home planet, that of the Gibborim.

February

Day 7

Xavin starts looking for Karolina. (R2E11)

The Yorkes, who have healed Gert and Old Lace with a serum, are attacked by the Runaways, who rescue Gert and Chase, except Old Lace who is shot down by Dale Yorkes.

Chase decides to reunite with his parents.

Day 8

After Frank tried to take control of the Gibborim Church and imprisoned Leslie, Karolina and Molly rescued her. For his betrayal, Frank is arrested by Gibborim fans. Leslie, who has a very accelerated pregnancy (Jonah's daughter), is taken to the Hotel. (R2E12)

Telling him that his children are important to them and that they just want to get them back, Chase agrees to help PRIDE.

Day 15